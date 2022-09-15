New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

San Francisco’s newly appointed district attorney said juvenile suspects will only be prosecuted as adults when they are accused of “heinous” crimes “that shock the conscience of the community.”

The new policy is a different approach from former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who completely banned charging juveniles as adults under any circumstances before voters recalled them in June.

Under Brooke Jenkins, the district attorney’s office will only transfer the cases of defendants between the ages of 16 and 17 to adult court for serious charges including murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and torture.

Before the teenager is charged as an adult, the case will be reviewed by a newly created Juvenile Review Team, Jenkins said Tuesday.

“Youth of color are disproportionately charged as adults in the US criminal justice system. We must always assume that our justice-involved youth should remain in the juvenile justice system where they have access to supportive services,” she tweeted. “I also have to recognize that as the DA’s office we must protect the public and we must maintain prosecutorial discretion in order to bring justice and deliver justice in our most serious and serious cases.”

The Juvenile Review Team will review the cases before making a recommendation to Jenkins, who has the final say.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California said such policies for young defendants have historically been used against minority suspects.

“Adult prosecution of children, both in San Francisco and elsewhere, has always been carried out in a very racist manner,” said Joel Hale, director of criminal justice programs for the ACLU of Northern California. “Black and Latino youth are more likely to be prosecuted as adults than their white peers.”

Other California prosecutors have chosen to shield juvenile suspects from adult courts. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has received feedback and is on the receiving end of two failed attempts to overturn many of his office’s policies, including its handling of juvenile cases.