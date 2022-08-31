New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Businesses in one of San Francisco’s trendiest neighborhoods are threatening to withhold tax payments unless vigilante politicians remove homeless people from the neighborhood and enforce a stronger police presence.

The Castro Merchants Association, which represents 125 businesses, sent a letter to city officials earlier this month outlining three demands: “35 shelter beds for the mentally ill and substance abusers who reside in the Castro,” monthly metrics on the services offered. A plan created for the homeless in the Castro and after a homeless person refuses services.

San Francisco officials counted nearly 8,000 homeless people in February — the second-highest number since 2005, according to the city’s count, which takes place every three years.

“They need shelter and/or services and they need them immediately,” the trade association said. “Our community is struggling to recover from lost business revenue, burglaries and never-ending vandalism/graffiti (often by homeless individuals) and we urge you to take action.”

Dave Carraker, co-president of the association and co-owner of the gym in the Castro, told the San Francisco Chronicle that there have been “many” instances where people exhibiting “strange behavior” have walked into the gym and stolen weights and clothes. , also broke the glass door of the business.

The organization has also demanded more action from the city including increasing the police force.

“If the city can’t provide the basic services for them to be a successful business, what are we paying for?” Karkar said.

The standard of living in the area has declined significantly in recent years, Karakar said. The association reported nearly 100 incidents of crime and vandalism totaling more than $170k in damages.

“What they’re doing is not working,” Karakar told SFGATE. “We’re just seeing constant vandalism, constant drug use in public places, people passed out on the sidewalk, people suffering from mental illness, and that’s not something a small-business owner has to deal with.”

Terence Allen, co-president of the association and owner of the Castro Clinic, told KTVU that the windows of his business have been smashed 11 times and that many homeless people have been living on the streets for more than a decade.

“Every day we wake up and we have to help people on the street. We have to clean the poop off the street. We have to clean our people out of the door, so we can open our businesses. It’s not fair,” Allen said.