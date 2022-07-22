New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Robbers in San Francisco are targeting victims with high-end watches worth thousands of dollars, authorities said.

Since June, the San Francisco Police Department has been notified of at least 20 armed robberies involving wristbands.

“This is an organized group of suspects that are coming together. They are specifically targeting people and we believe there has to be some level of surveillance or prior following,” police Sgt. Adam Laubsinger told Fox San Francisco.

Investigators believe the robberies are organized and coordinated by multiple suspects. Many of the incidents have taken place in busy areas of the city and at destinations, police said.

Some of the victims fought back and were injured in the process, police said.

“Fortunately, we didn’t see any major injuries. But one thing we always remind people, if you’re a victim of this type of crime, don’t fight back,” Lobsinger said. “At the end of the day, it’s a property crime, your watch can be replaced, but you can’t.”

San Francisco has faced a series of brazen robberies and retail sales going back to last year. The theft became so bad that some corporate chains like Walgreens decided to close several locations in the city.

Investigators are reviewing security videos that captured some of the robberies, police said.

Meanwhile, authorities are warning people to keep their valuables out of sight and walk and travel with others to avoid becoming victims.