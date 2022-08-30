New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

San Diego State University athletic director John David Wicker and head football coach Brady Hoke abruptly left a press conference Monday after refusing to answer questions about gang-rape allegations. Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Ariza And two of his former teammates.

The press conference began with prepared statements from both Hoke and Wicker following the lawsuit alleging Araiza, Javier Leonard and Nowlin Avalicko. He raped a 17-year-old high school student several times at an off-campus party in October 2021.

“Mainly, university research is active, so there is very little I can share. I can confirm that [Nowlin] Not Evalico and Javier Leonard Currently team members But I can’t give more specifics and answer questions about those players or Matt Ariza,” Wicker began.

“To be clear: We take allegations of sexual harassment seriously and do not support actions or behaviors that harm others. As husbands and fathers, Coach Hoke and I fundamentally agree on this: Under no circumstances will we support an environment that supports abusive behavior.”

Hoke echoed those comments, saying he would not provide further comment, citing an “active” and “ongoing” investigation.

“What’s reported to have happened should never happen. Never. It shouldn’t happen to anyone. And what’s important to us is that anyone who violates or violates the law or university policies is held accountable,” Hoke said. . “We teach accountability in this program, and as we’ve always said, we’re committed to holding students accountable who violate university policies.

“I’m a husband, and I’m a father, and we deeply respect, believe in, and appreciate the women in my life. I assure you, this is intolerable for what’s being reported. Not protecting anybody, we’re not here to do that. That’s part of being accountable. No support or encouragement or There is no code of silence, and we will not compromise on that. We hold ourselves and our community and our players to the highest standard.”

Hoke said the university will continue to support the San Diego Police Department’s investigation and the district attorney’s review of the case.

Both turned to a crowd of reporters to answer questions about the season and their upcoming game against Arizona on Saturday, but they were bombarded with questions surrounding the case.

“Again, we’re here to talk about the Arizona football game and the opening of Snapdragon Stadium,” Wicker said in response.

“Again we will take questions about the game this weekend. If there are none, we can end the press conference,” he repeated to another question.

The pair left the room to wrap up the press, but Wicker returned a few minutes later and defended the school’s handling of the allegations.

“I still strongly believe that allowing the SDPD to handle this investigation is the right course of action,” he said. “The SDPD asked us not to investigate because they felt it would hinder or adversely affect their investigation, so we chose not to.”

He denied any suggestion the school would drop the allegations.

“It’s certainly not true that we swept this under the rug because it’s football and we had a successful season. That’s not us. That’s not me.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court alleges that Araiza had sex with the minor outside her home and then brought her to an off-campus party where she was repeatedly raped.

The victim, who was in high school at the time, said she was conscious and out but could recall the moments when the men repeatedly assaulted her.

The Since then Araiza bills have been released And both he and his family have denied all the allegations.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.