San Diego Padres ‘very disappointed’ with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr.

WASHINGTON — The San Diego Padres’ master plan to assemble a super team capable of challenging for a World Series title hit a significant snag Friday when star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for the rest of the season after a positive drug test.

Tatis, who hasn’t played at all in 2022 after undergoing surgery in March to repair a broken wrist, just began a minor league rehab assignment — and he’s on the verge of rejoining the Padres next week.

However, the announcement from Major League Baseball that Tatis had tested positive for the banned substance clostebol abruptly closed the door on any playoff push for the 23-year-old.

Fernando Tatis JR:San Diego Padres star suspended 80 games for PED violation

John Soto He will feel ‘a lot of emotions’ when he returns to DC with the Padres

In response to his 80-game suspension, which will extend into next season, Tatis released a statement through the MLB Players Association apologizing to the Padres organization and their fans. He called the result “devastating” and said the drug to treat ringworm was a positive test.

“That’s his story.” Padres GM AJ Preller told local reporters Friday outside the visitors’ clubhouse at Nationals Park.

“We’re hoping for some maturity from the offseason to now, and obviously with today’s news, it’s more of a pattern and it’s something we need to pick up a little bit more.”

Tatis did not play for the Padres in 2022 after breaking his wrist in an offseason motorcycle accident.

“I think we need to get to the point where we believe that,” Preller said. “I think that’s something we haven’t really been able to get over the last six or seven months.”

Preller told the players about the suspension and manager Bob Melvin also addressed the team shortly before taking the field for their game against the Nationals.

“This is a blow to us. We have to move on,” Melvin said. “I’m glad we made the moves we did on time. We still feel like we have a good team and sometimes you have to face some adversity as a team.

Sign up for our sports newsletter:All the sports news you need to know delivered right to you!

Players in the clubhouse echoed Melvin’s comments.

“Very disappointed. It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him,” said Mike Clevinger, the winning pitcher in Friday’s 10-5 victory. “You hope he grows and learns from this and realizes it’s more than just him right now.”

“He hasn’t been part of the team all year,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “We have made it this far without him. We hope he comes back and he can be a spark plug for the team.”

The Padres improved to 64-51 on the season and currently hold the NL’s third wild-card playoff spot.

The Padres are anxiously awaiting Tatis, the 2021 NL home run champ, fully healthy and joining trade-deadline acquisitions Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Josh Hader in the quest for the first World Series title in franchise history.

Instead, Tatis will not only miss the final 48 games of the 2022 regular season plus the playoffs, but his suspension will also extend to next spring’s World Baseball Classic and the first 32 games of 2023.

“We have the guys to get where we want to be,” Machado added. “Obviously, what we did there with the trade deadline, we strengthened the team and made the team better.

“We still have the same goal, which is to make the World Series and bring a championship to San Diego. That’s what we want to do.”