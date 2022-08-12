type here...
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80...
Sports

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PED violation

San Diego Padres superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Tatis has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for Clostebol, an illegal substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

The suspension is effective immediately.

“We were shocked and deeply disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and has since received an 80-game suspension without pay,” the Padres said. A statement from MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand. “We fully support the program and hope Fernando learns from this experience.”

News of Tatis’ suspension comes as Juan Soto returns to Washington for the first time since being traded from the Nationals to the Padres earlier this month.

Tatis, who had surgery on his left wrist in March and has yet to play in 2022, signed a $340 million, 14-year deal before the 2021 season.

