New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

That is the news San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance Friday night as a result of an 80-game suspension that rocked the baseball world.

It also shook up an organization with World Series aspirations.

The Padres went all-in at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, Trading for a superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell. The deal immediately thrust San Diego into the World Series conversation, especially with Tatis Jr. expected to return to the diamond some time in the second half.

Tatis missed the first three months of the season recovering from offseason wrist surgery.

Padres Fernando Tatis JR. 80 games suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

Last weekend, Tatis Jr. traveled to San Antonio to begin his rehab assignment as his 2022 debut approaches. Next to Soto is the idea of ​​Tatis Jr., Bell and Manny Machado is scary Any pitcher will come in October.

Now, the Padres will try and recover from the disappointment of losing their All-Star shortstop for the rest of the regular season, the playoffs and part of the 2023 season.

“It’s very disappointing,” president of baseball operations AJ Preller said Friday night, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. “From he organization’s point of view, we have invested time and money.

“When he’s on the field, he’s a difference maker. You’ve got to learn from situations. We were hoping for some maturity from the offseason to now, and obviously with today’s news, it’s more of a pattern, and it’s something we need to dig a little deeper. … I think he’s very disappointed. Sure. But, at the end of the day, it’s one thing to say. You have to start showing through your actions.”

Nationals trade Juan Soto to Padres in blockbuster deadline deal

The Padres signed Tatis Jr. to a massive contract in 2021, agreeing to a 14-year, $340 million extension.

It was the second time in the past few months that Tatis Jr. has let his teammates down after suffering a wrist injury sustained in an off-season motorcycle accident.

“Very disappointing,” Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger said. “It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and realizes it’s more than he is right now.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Preller told reporters that there is a need to build trust between the two parties, which has been lacking in the past few months.

“We’ll start digging into the shoulder and the wrist; we’ll look at that a little bit more now because we’ll have some more time to have some conversations there,” Preller said. “I think we need to get to a point where we believe.

“For the last six or seven months, we haven’t really been able to stay there.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“From our point of view, obviously he’s a great talent, he’s someone we have a lot of history with and trust. But these things only work when there’s trust both ways. I think that’s what we’re going to do. Have plenty of conversation and time to talk with Fernando. That’s obviously, we’re a partnership. And if we want to have a real relationship, we have to make sure it’s strong.”

The Padres trail the Milwaukee Brewers 64-51 by two games for the final wild-card spot in the National League.