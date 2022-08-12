New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The San Diego area of ​​California has become a “hub” for fentanyl trafficking as the federal district sees a huge increase in seizures of the deadly drug and overdose deaths.

More than 300 ports across the country have seized more of the deadly fentanyl along the border in San Diego and Imperial counties, which comprise the Southern District of California, officials said in a release Thursday.

“The Southern District of California, home to six international border crossings, has become a hub for fentanyl trafficking in the United States,” U.S. Attorney for the district Randy Grossman said in a video. “The numbers are staggering.”

So far in FY 2022, 5,000 pounds have been seized by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agencies in those two counties — about 60% of the 8,425 pounds seized nationwide. Seizures increased 323% in just three years in San Diego and 272% in Imperial County.

Meanwhile, deaths from the drug are also on the rise — it can be fatal in small doses and is often cut with other drugs, meaning the user often doesn’t know they’re taking fentanyl.

Officials cited statistics showing a 2,375% increase in fentanyl-related overdose deaths in San Diego County from 33 in 2016 to at least 817 in 2021.

The rise of fentanyl has now made the drug a major problem along the southern border and across the US Usually produced in Mexico Precursors manufactured in China and transported through the southern border.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized more than 10,586 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, a significant increase from 4,558 pounds in fiscal year 2020 and 2,633 in fiscal year 2019. Most of the seized amount was seized at the ports. .

The The DEA previously warned It says there is a “nationwide spike” in mass fentanyl overdoses and that the drug is killing Americans at an “unprecedented rate.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), said that of the 108,000 overdose deaths last year, more than 80,000 were linked to opioids like fentanyl.

Gupta says the push for profits by transnational corporations is driving the shift to synthetic opioids.

“What’s driving this transformation is opening this Pandora’s box, because now it’s basically about chemistry, and you can create many compounds, ultimately profits,” he said. “The profits of transnational criminal organizations are driving both change, but also this innovation.”

While the firms once mixed small amounts of fentanyl with large quantities of other drugs, more recently they have been moving large numbers of fentanyl pills and powders — including four separate loads between July 13 and 18.

2016 was the first year the San Diego Sector Border Patrol tracked fentanyl seizures, San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “In that year, our sector seized a total of 71 pounds. So far this fiscal year, the San Diego sector has already seized over 600 pounds, a 745 percent increase, with two months left in the fiscal year.”

The agency “will continue to work with our national and international partners to dismantle these criminal organizations and keep our borders free of these nefarious actors,” Heitke said.