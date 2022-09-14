New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A federal judge has closed a bankruptcy case filed by a Southern California city that suffered a severe cash crunch a decade ago, officials said Monday.

The city of San Bernardino said in a statement that U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Scott Clarkson closed the case last week because the city had settled claims and demonstrated it could pay its outstanding long-term obligations. When the city Filed for bankruptcy On August 1, 2012, vendors had not been paid and were running out of cash to make payroll.

Senate Republicans seek to protect Americans making less than $400K from IRS audits

“The terrible and deep cuts we’ve all experienced are in the rearview mirror of San Bernardino’s history,” said Mayor John Valdivia.

Officials said the city of 220,000 people, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, is now in better financial shape and is tackling street paving and tree-trimming projects and hiring much-needed workers.

For the current fiscal year, the city is projecting a $2.5 million budget surplus — much higher than the projected $45 million budget shortfall when the city filed for bankruptcy, the statement said.

A decade ago, San Bernardino was in dire financial straits due to weak property and sales tax revenues, rising pension costs, and reductions in state redevelopment funding. It went bankrupt in an unprecedented wave of cities, including Vallejo, California and Detroit.

Bank of America CEO Pushes Back on Criticism of Zero-Down Mortgages for Minority Communities

In 2017, San Bernardino began paying creditors again under a bankruptcy exit plan approved by a judge. At the time, the city had more than 1,000 claims.