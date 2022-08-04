New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man was shot and killed at an LA Fitness gym in San Antonio Monday evening, and police have a suspect in custody.

San Antonio police said officers responded to the gym at 7140 Blanco Road around 7 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities that a man entered the gym, followed the victim and fired a single shot, killing the victim. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Responding officers located the suspect near the scene and took him into custody without incident. The weapon was recovered from the spot.

San Antonio police have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Jesse Marquis McWilliams.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene and a homicide unit arrived to investigate. The suspect was booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder. Online records show he is still in custody on $250,000 bond.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive behind the shooting. No further details were released.