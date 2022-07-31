Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo ciphers, has died at the age of 98.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Sam Green/AP

Sam Green/AP

FLAGSTAFF, Arizona. Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo ciphers who transmitted messages during World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico, his wife Malula told The Associated Press on Saturday. He was 98.

Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as coders in the United States Marine Corps. Only three remain alive today: Peter McDonald, John Kinsell Sr., and Thomas H. Begay.

Code Talkers took part in every Marine attack in the Pacific, sending thousands of unmistakable messages about Japanese troop movements, battle tactics, and other communications critical to the final outcome of the war. The code, based on the then unwritten Navajo language, baffled Japanese military cryptologists and is credited with helping the US win the war.

Samuel Sandoval was in Okinawa when he received word from another Navajo cipher clerk that the Japanese had surrendered and relayed the message to higher authorities. According to Malula Sandoval, he had a close call on the island that brought back painful memories he kept to himself.

The Navajo Men are celebrated annually on August 14th. Samuel Sandoval looked forward to the date and saw a museum built near the Navajo capital, Windo Rock, to honor the code-speakers, she said.

“Sam always said, ‘I wanted my Navajo kids to learn, they need to know what we’re doing, how this code is being used and how it contributes to the world,'” she said on Saturday. “That the Navajo language was powerful and will always carry our legacy.”

Sandoval was born in Nagizi near the Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico. He enlisted in the Marine Corps after attending a Methodist school where he was discouraged from speaking Navajo. He helped recruit other Navajos from the school to serve as coders, expanding on the words and alphabet created by the original group of 29 Navajos.

Sandoval served five combat tours and was honorably discharged in 1946. The Code Talkers were ordered not to discuss their role, not during the war, not until their mission was declassified in 1968.

These roles later became a huge source of pride for Sandoval and his late brother Merrill Sandoval, who was also a computer programmer. The two became gifted speakers who always hailed their fellow Marines still in action as heroes rather than themselves, Merrill Sandoval’s daughter, Jeannie Sandoval, said.

“We were kids, everyone was growing up, and we started hearing stories,” she said. “We were so proud of them, and there were not so many brothers.”

Sandoval was curious, always reading the local papers and attending community, veterans, Code Talker, and legislative meetings. According to one of his daughters, Karen John, he enjoyed traveling and sharing his knowledge based on his Dean beliefs and Navajo lifestyle.

“It was ingrained in me early on to be part of the community,” she said. “He was really involved in a lot of things, some of which I couldn’t understand as a kid.”

Samuel Sandoval often told his story, chronicled in the book of the same name and the documentary Naz Bach Hey Bijay: The Heart of a Warrior, at the Cortez Cultural Center in Cortez, Colorado. He had a favorite vinyl-upholstered folding chair there and picked up a black coffee,” said chief executive Rebecca Levy.

Levy said dozens of people showed up for Sandoval’s performances, some of whom had to be turned away due to lack of space.

“It was a great opportunity for people who understood how important the Navajo coders were to the outcome of the war in our favor … to thank him personally,” Levy said.

According to Malula Sandoval, Sandoval’s health has been deteriorating in recent years, including after a fall that broke his hip. His last trip was to New Orleans in June, where he received the American Spirit Award from the National World War II Museum, she said. MacDonald, Kinsel and Begay were also honored.

Sandoval and his wife met when he ran a drug counseling clinic and she, she says, worked as a secretary. They were married for 33 years. According to John, Sandoval raised 11 children from previous marriages and in blended families.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez said Sandoval will be remembered as a loving and courageous man who defended his homeland using his sacred language.

“We are saddened by his passing, but his legacy will always live on in our hearts and minds,” Neza said in a statement.

Navajo National Council Speaker Seth Damon said Sandoval’s life was built on character, courage, honor and integrity, and his influence will forever be remembered.

“May he rest among our most resilient warriors,” Damon said in a statement.

Funeral services are pending.