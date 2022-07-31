New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Samuel Sandoval, one of the last members of the Navajo code talkers who encrypted critical US messages during World War II, has died at 98.

Navajo code talkers famously used a language based on the native language of the Navajo Nation to transmit messages regarding Japanese troop deployments and movements throughout the Pacific during US naval attacks. At the time the Navajo language was unwritten and US enemies had no means of deciphering the code.

Sandoval was one of only four code talkers still alive today out of hundreds of recruits during the war. The other three survivors include Peter MacDonald, John Kinsell Sr., and Thomas H. Bege is included.

Sandoval’s wife, Malula, announced his death to The Associated Press on Saturday. He died at a hospital near his home in New Mexico.

“Sam always said, ‘I want my Navajo youth to learn, they need to know what we did and how this code was used and contributed to the world,'” she said Saturday. “The Navajo language was powerful and will always carry on its legacy.”

Sandoval died about a month after the United States lost its last Medal of Honor medal from World War II.

Herschel “Woody” Williams, 98, was the last of 473 American service members to receive the Medal of Honor in WWII. Williams spent his final days with his family at a hospital in his home state of West Virginia.

Williams was last seen in public on Memorial Day, where he attended a veterans event in Huntington, West Virginia. Speaking to the local media, he said that this program gave him hope Resurgence of Patriotism U. S. in

“I’ve been to this place maybe 25 to 30 times, but I believe we had more tributes today than ever before, and that’s exciting,” Williams told WSAZ. “It encourages me that we are coming back and that we will again be the United States of America with patriotism and love of country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.