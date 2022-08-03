Samuel Alito, a workhorse of the Supreme Court, charts his conservative path

Toggle caption Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images

In the history of the US Supreme Court, only a handful of justices’ names are associated with a single very famous—or infamous—decision. In an 1803 decision, Chief Justice John Marshall declared that courts had the power to strike down laws that violated the Constitution; Chief Justice Roger Taney’s infamous decision in the Dred Scott case, which declared that no African American, slave or free, could be a citizen of the United States, led in part to the Civil War; Chief Justice Earl Warren for his 1954 decision declaring segregation in public schools unconstitutional. And now, Samuel Alito’s name is indelibly linked to the court’s opinion that overturned a half-century-old decision that declared women had the right to an abortion.

Unlike Marshall, Taney and Warren, Alito is not a chief justice and is generally not well known to the public. But he has played a key role in court, often leading conservative charges not just on abortion but for expanded religious rights, against LGBTQ rights, against expanded voting rights, against labor unions, for the death penalty and more.

A work horse on the right

Indeed, shortly after replacing the more moderate Justice Sandra Day O’Connor in 2006, he became one of the right’s workhorses.

On contraception, for example, he wrote the court’s 5-to-4 decision, which declared that closely held, for-profit corporations could refuse on religious grounds to comply with a federal law requiring employer insurance policies to cover contraception for their employees. .

“This court has time and again said that we have no business deciding whether any bona fide religious belief is valid or reasonable, and it would be dangerous if we started down that road,” he said in announcing his opinion from the bench in 2014.

He wrote of the court’s 2010 decision banning state handguns in the home, “The right to keep and bear arms is implicit in our understanding of ordered liberties and deeply rooted in our nation’s traditions.”

He wrote the court’s 2007 decision declaring that victims of race and sex discrimination on the job could seek damages up to 180 days after the lawsuit was filed, as opposed to when the discrimination began. Congress quickly rebuked the court, amending the Anti-Discrimination Act to clarify that damages and restitution must be paid from the date the discrimination began.

In death penalty cases, Alito has been impatient with efforts to limit the death penalty, writing in one case that any death row inmate who challenges a state’s death penalty as cruel and unusual punishment must now bring an alternative method.

In voting rights cases, he has repeatedly sided with state laws that make it more difficult for people to vote. As he wrote in a 2021 opinion, “mere inconvenience may not be sufficient to demonstrate a violation of the Voting Rights Act”.

A particular Alito crusade focused on public employee unions. In particular, they took aim at a 40-year-old Supreme Court decision that upheld the rights of unions to collect fees from non-union members, as long as the fees were used only for collective bargaining and other non-political activities that benefited them. All workers, union and non-union alike. The idea was to prevent non-union workers from becoming “free-riders” on the backs of unions. But in 2018, Alito finally managed to overturn it, despite inviting repeated challenges for more than a decade. That said, the First Amendment right to free speech includes the right not to speak for or support a union in any way. “Nonunion members are not free riders at all,” he said. “They are captive riders.”

Inversion of Row

Few issues are directly or indirectly connected to religion, and perhaps incidentally, to modern culture war, as Alito seems to be. As he put it in a July speech, “a growing hostility to religion, or at least to traditional religious beliefs, is at odds with this new moral code that is growing in some quarters.”

The Dobbs decision that overturned Roe was its interpretation of abortion and constitutional interpretation. There is no audio of the announcement of its opinion because the court conveniently abandoned a long tradition of these announcements at the height of the pandemic and has since sparked a growing wave of criticism.

But as Alito explained in his written abortion opinion, the Supreme Court’s Roe decision and subsequent decisions had to be overturned because Roe was “grossly wrong,” the arguments for it were “exceptionally weak,” and there was no history or precedent. Miscarriage at or after implantation. There was no evidence, Alito said, “zero,” that supported such a right.

Many on the political right hailed the decision as “brilliant” and exemplary of Alito’s approach to the law. “He’s not partisan,” said one former Alito clerk. “He believes that law is based on rules and rules are rules, regardless of politics.”

‘He can succeed’

Liberal Yale law professor Akhil Amar has also defended Alito, maintaining that justice succeeds by staying within the lines and not overstepping the mark. “He’s calm. He can succeed,” Amar says.

But others, including some conservatives, disagree. Among them is Sarah Isgur, a former Trump Justice Department official who was once a prominent member of the conservative Federalist Society. She says Alito’s opinion fails the critical test of persuasiveness because it speaks only to those who agree with him.

“When you have a Court that’s 6-3 on so many different votes, you get the feeling that there are always winners and losers,” she says. “And when the Court writes it, those who think they are forever lost will have to write it with more persuasiveness.”

At this point, she adds, the question is not whether Raw was properly decided, but whether “you overturn precedents that have been on the books for 50 years — probably the most famous case to most Americans in the country, and it’s not even close.”

Cornell constitutional law professor Michael Dorf calls the opinion “dishonest” because it “so selectively cites history” to argue only one side of the case.

“Justices are supposed to look at this from a more balanced perspective, and Justice Alito doesn’t,” Dorff says. “It’s amazing how so many prior justices, many of whom were appointed by Republican presidents, could have found a right to abortion in the Constitution and then affirmed that right. The way it proceeds is kind of arrogant of the opinion. One-sided.”

Isgur adds that Alito’s assurance rings hollow when he claims at the end of his opinion that the Dobbs case should not cast doubt on the same rationale as Roe—the same-sex marriage opinion or other precedents based on opinions guaranteeing the right of access. Contraception, for example.

That may be, but Alito is part of a Court that, as Chief Justice John Roberts observed in the Dobbs case, has been exhibiting “a relentless freedom from doubt on legal points.”