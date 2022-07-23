New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic Sen. Tommy Baldwin says he confronted Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in an elevator as he opposed a bill that would have codified same-sex marriage into law, legislation that Rubio said was a “waste of time.”

Baldwin said she called Rubio into the elevator shortly after he told a reporter that the bill would codify gay marriage into law. It is currently under discussion A “waste of time” in the Senate.

“You probably would have liked to have been in the elevator to watch the exchange afterwards,” Baldwin told CNN on Thursday, adding, “Of course I did,” about his comment to the Florida Republican.

“I said, ‘The recent Supreme Court decision undermined the constitutional right to privacy. There are many cases at stake that were decided based on the constitutional right to privacy,’ he disagreed. And anyway, I said we’ll talk some more,” Baldwin added.

Baldwin declined to say what Rubio said in response to her.

When asked about Baldwin’s lawsuit by Fox 13 on Friday, Rubio reiterated his stance that the bill is not something everyday Americans should be concerned about.

“I don’t think we should be spending time on things that aren’t a problem and aren’t a problem,” Rubio said. “It’s simple. I don’t. Not when people pay $4.66 for gas. Not when inflation and the rising prices of some of our nation’s most basic goods and services are crushing middle-class Americans.”

Rubio continued, “It’s not true. It’s a fake issue. I’m not going to vote for fake issues. I’m not going to vote to fix issues that don’t exist. What matters is the priorities of the people in Washington, the priorities of the people who sent us there.”

Both Rubio and Baldwin’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The House passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage in federal law 47 Republicans support Earlier this week



“This legislation guarantees that no married couple will be denied equal protection under federal law,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the vote. “It’s really important: From tax regulations to Social Security benefits and more, even if the court took away the freedom to marry, God forbid.”

The bill faces an unclear future in the 50-50 split Senate, where it needs the support of 10 Republicans to avoid a filibuster.