Salvador Perez hit a three-run homer off All-Star closer Clay Holmes in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the New York Yankees 8-6 on Sunday to avoid a clean sweep of the season series.

Whit Merrifield walked with one out — Holmes’ eighth walk in his last eight games after issuing just five in his first 37 appearances. Bobby Witt Jr. was hit in the right arm by a pitch, forcing him from the game.

Perez, who had struck out three times in his first four at-bats and popped out to the catcher, launched a 1-2 sinker 441 feet into Monument Park behind the center-field wall. It was Holmes’ first home run of the year, facing his 181st batter.

“He’s got a really good sink and his numbers are really high,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “You don’t see righthanders get very good at-bats against him. Don’t tell that to Salvador Perez.”

Perezis hit .296 with 33 homers in 686 career at-bats – leading by a run in the seventh inning or later against the Royals, tied or trailing by a tying or go-ahead run at the plate, on base or on deck.

“I just want to compete — I’m going to do my best, I don’t care who’s on the mound,” Perez said. “He’s got some good stuff, good sinker, good slider, righties, lefties on both sides of the plate. It’s the big leagues. If you make a mistake, somebody’s going to get you.”

Holmes (5-2) picked up his third save in 20 chances.

“Trying to get a ground ball out there and he’s a pretty good fastball hitter and he probably gets a little bit too much at the plate,” Holmes said. “But two batters earlier — just a walk and hit by a pitch — I think they let it go there.”

Kansas City is 1-6 against the AL-leading Yankees, who went 7-0 over Minnesota in 2009 and swept the season seven games or more. The win also snapped the Royals’ five-game losing streak. Sunday with the third-worst record in baseball.

“If a couple has a hard time, they start to affect somebody else,” Matheny said. “But this team wants to keep fighting, play the game hard.”

Taylor Clark (2-1) pitched a perfect eighth, then gave up DJ LeMahieu’s single in the bottom of the ninth. Aaron Judge flied out shy of a track in right field, Rizzo walked and Gleyber Torres hit a game-ending lineout up the middle.

“Don’t give up on Homer,” Clark said dryly of his approach against the judge. “Anything going to right field I thought he got it.”

Judge went 0 for 3 with two walks and finished July with a major league-leading 42 homers and 91 RBIs.

New York overcame a 4-0 deficit and took a 6-4 lead after Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run homer into the right field second deck in the seventh off Dylan Coleman, Rizzo’s 25th home run of the season.

Hunter Dozier homered off Ron Marinaccio to lead off the eighth, ending Marinaccio’s 19-inning scoreless streak and 56 consecutive batters without allowing a hit.

Royals starter Zack Greinke allowed three runs, five hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery gave up four runs, four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in four-plus innings. He has a 6.27 ERA in his last four starts.

Nick Pratto’s two-run single, Mikel Garcia’s RBI double and Merrifield’s run-scoring groundout gave Kansas City a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

Kyle Higashioka had an RBI single in the bottom half and LeMahieu hit a two-run homer into the right-field short porch.

The Marinaccio streak

His streak since 1974 is second only to Dennis Eckersley’s 71 for Cleveland in 1977 and Dwight Gooden’s 57 for the Yankees in 1996, according to STATS.

Judge

Judge’s batting average dropped from .300 to .297. No one has batted at least .300 since Alex Rodriguez hit .314 in 2007 with 54 homers and 156 RBIs when he surpassed at least 50 homers and 100 RBIs.

Jack’s Big Apple Drought

Rizzo’s home run gave Greinke a chance to earn his victory with the Yankees. He was 0-3 with an 8.63 ERA in eight games in the Bronx, including at old Yankee Stadium.

Trainer’s room

Royals: IF Bobby Witt Jr. (right arm) said he felt fine and didn’t expect to need X-rays after being hit by a pitch in the ninth inning. Manager Mike Matheny said he was going to pinch-run anyway for Witt, who was starting his second straight game at designated hitter after missing the previous five games with a hamstring injury.

Yankees: RHP Luis Severino (right lat) is likely to throw Monday. … OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton (left Achilles) will begin baseball activities this week. … LHP Zach Britton (left elbow) is slated to face batters this week for the first time since Tommy John surgery last September.

Next

Royals: RHP Brad Keller (5-11, 4.18), who leads the AL in losses, will open a three-game series against the host Chicago White Sox.

Yankees: RHP Domingo German (0-1, 8.22 ERA) will make his third start of the season as the homestand continues with the three-game opener against Seattle.