New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Many people were attacked or killed in the 1990s for translating author Salman Rushdie’s controversial novel “The Satanic Verses,” and according to a behavioral analyst, the August 12 attack on Rushdie itself was predictable.

Hadi Matar, accused of stabbing and seriously injuring Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institute last weekend, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in a courtroom in Mayville, New York. First and second-degree assault.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when,” behavioral analyst Susan Constantine told Fox News Digital after the attack. “This time, it was the perfect storm, when no one expected it.

“They are very intelligent and very intelligent people who commit these types of acts. In my view, this was a hate crime and a terrorist attack on someone who threatened their belief system.”

Salman Rushdie attacker says he’s ‘surprised’ author survives

FBI Public Information Director Beau Duffy told Fox News Digital on Thursday that the agency is evaluating the possibility of investigating the attack as a hate crime, “but no hate crimes have been filed at this time.”

Rushdie’s 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses” sparked controversy in 1989.

Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the supreme leader of Iran at the time, issued an order or a “fatwa” demanding the death of the author over the novel, which many Muslims consider blasphemous.

The semi-official Iranian foundation posted a prize of more than $3 million at the time.

The Rushdie attack serves as a warning about censorship, violence in America

After the publication of his novel in 1988, Rushdie went into hiding for several years under the pseudonym “Joseph Anton”, which inspired his memoirs. But the author had recently attempted to attend more public events, such as the debate in Chautauqua, which led Constantine to believe that Rushdie might have “let his guard down a little” and given the radicals an opportunity to execute a plan of attack.

“In this radical world … they know exactly what they’re going to do. It’s planned. It’s secret. All these things aren’t just random. I think it’s … orchestrated. They know what their environment is going to be like. They walk in the door,” Constantine said.

Several translators of Rushdie’s novels, including Italian translator Ettore Capriolo, Japanese translator Hitoshi Igarashi, and Norwegian publisher William Nygaard, were attacked or killed decades before Rushdie was attacked.

3 July 1991 – Ettore Capriolo, Italian translator

Capriolo was 61 in 1991 when he was repeatedly attacked and stabbed in his Milan, Italy, apartment.

After Rush Attack, Iranian Activist Urges US To End Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran: ‘Not Too Much To Ask’

An Italian translator working on Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” suffered multiple superficial injuries and survived, the New York Times reported.

His alleged assailant was an Iranian man who once asked Capriolo for Rushdie’s home address, the Washington Post reported.

July 12, 1991 – Hitoshi Igarashi, Japanese translator

Igarashi was stabbed multiple times and killed several days after the attack on Capriolo.

A janitor discovered the 44-year-old, a Japanese professor and Islamic scholar, in the hallway on the seventh floor of his university office building, about 40 miles from Tokyo, the Times reported. He reportedly suffered injuries on his face, neck and hands.

The Post said he was stabbed at least six times. But his assailant did not steal Igarashi’s briefcase, which apparently contained hundreds of dollars in cash.

Igarashi translated Rushdie’s book into Japanese and wrote several books of his own.

He is the only victim killed by his attacker.

October 11, 1993 – William Nygaard, Norwegian publisher

The next attack happened almost two and a half years later.

Nygaard was getting into his car when he was shot three times in the back outside his Oslo home, police told The Associated Press at the time.

The 50-year-old published a version of Rushdie’s controversial tome in Norwegian through Oslo publishing company Ashehog Forlag, the AP reported.

After deciding to publish “The Satanic Voices,” he had received threatening messages in the years leading up to the attack.

Nygaard was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but survived.

Additionally, in an incident related to Rushdie’s book, at least 37 people were killed in an attack targeting Turkish author Aziz Nesin, who published excerpts of “The Satanic Verses” without Rushdie’s express permission, according to a 1993 report. Ap.

Turkey’s Interior Minister Mehmet Gazioglu blamed Nesin for inciting the attack, in which rioters set fire to a hotel where he was staying because the author promoted his atheism in a speech, the AP reported at the time.

Bill Maher reacts to attack on Salman Rushdie: Don’t come at me with ‘Islamophobic’ to shut down Islam debate

“Obviously, the book really ruffled feathers for this suspect because of the contradiction in their belief system … what kind of reward he expects to receive … because everything [extremists] It’s a more sustainable reward, so I think that’s motivating,” Constantine said.

The behavior analyst noted that such attacks are carried out regularly by religious extremists around the world and she believes that Pea was “just a messenger”.

“I mean, it is directly or indirectly done by this young man … based on what is his basic perception in the Muslim community. It is not a matter of who is going to do it. It was a matter of when. It was going to happen,” she explained. “No matter what religion it is, you always have extremists and he was one of those extremists in the Muslim community.”

When any public figure begins to “conflate people’s faith with their belief system,” it “gives one the greatest fear” because faith is about a person’s life after death, and “if you break it, you’ve ruined everything,” Constantine said. said

“What else do they want to live for?” she asked.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Emily Morris, Chautauqua Institute’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, told Fox News Digital after the attack that its August 12 plan was “developed in consultation with the FBI, New York State Police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.”

“We’ve expanded our normal protocols based on that advice. And, we’re consulting on what we need to do moving forward.” Morris said in a statement on August 13. “In addition, [New York] Gov. Kathy Hochul reached out to our President Michael Hill on Friday. The two had several conversations during the day, and she promised additional security resources from the New York State Police. We are grateful for her interest and support.”

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.