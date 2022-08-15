Salman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate

Two years ago, Salman Rushdie joined prominent cultural figures in signing an open letter denouncing an increasingly “intolerant climate” and warning that “the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is becoming more and more limited every day.” It was a declaration of principles that Mr. Rushdie had embodied since 1989, when a fatwa calling for his assassination by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader, made him a forced symbol of free speech.
Letter, published by Harper’s Magazine in June 2020 after protests against racial justice swept the United States drew backlash, with some denouncing it as a reactionary display of thinness and privilege signed, as one critic put it, “rich fools“.
This reaction alarmed Mr. Rushdie, but did not surprise him. “Let’s put it this way: the people who stood up for me in the bad years may not do so now.” he told The Guardian in 2021. “The idea that an insult is justified criticism has gained a lot of currency.”
Last Friday, after Mr. Rushdie was stabbed roughly 10 times on the stage of a Western New York literary event, many wondered if the fatwa issued more than three decades ago in response to his novel The Satanic Verses ”, its terrible, belated form. conclusion.
Writers were quick to condemn the attack, as were the leaders of Britain, France and the United States. But almost as quickly, the attack became the latest hotspot for a tumultuous 21st-century debate about free speech, liberal values, and a “cancellation culture.”
Speaking of BBC News Evening On Friday, British columnist Kenan Malik suggested that while Rushdie’s critics “lost the battle,” they “won the war.”
“The Satanic Verses continues to be published,” he said. But “the argument underlying their claims that it is wrong to insult certain people, certain groups, certain religions, and so on, has become much more popular.”
“To a certain extent,” he said, “it can be said that many societies have internalized the fatwa and introduced a form of self-censorship in the way we talk about each other.”
American writer David Riff suggested on Twitter that The Satanic Verses would cause conflict among “sensitive readers” if it was presented to publishers today. “The author would have been told that words are violence – just like the fatwa says,” he said. wrote.
When The Satanic Verses was published in 1988, the lines for free speech were not as clear-cut as some may remember. The novel, which fictionalizes elements of the life of the Prophet Muhammad with images that have offended many Muslims and been called blasphemous by some, has occasionally sparked violent protests around the world, including in India, where police opened fire on Muslim demonstrators in Mumbai in 1989 after , where in 1947 Mr. Rushdie was born into a prosperous liberal Muslim family.
In the West, Mr. Rushdie’s defense was hardly universally reliable. Former President Jimmy Carter, writing in The New York Times in 1989, denounced the fatwa but accused Rushdie of “denigrating” the Prophet Muhammad and “slandering” the Quran.
“While Rushdie’s freedoms enshrined in the First Amendment are important,” he wrote, “we tend to promote him and his book with little acknowledgment that it is a direct insult to those millions of Muslims whose sacred beliefs have been violated and who suffer in restrained silence from the irresponsibility of the ayatollah added to the embarrassment.”
Salman Rushdie’s Most Influential Work
Salman Rushdie’s Most Influential Work
“Children of Midnight” (1981). Salman Rushdie second novel, about the coming of age of modern India, won the Booker Prize and was an international success. The story is told through the life of Salim Sinai, born at the very moment of India’s independence.
British writer Roald Dahl called Mr Rushdie a “dangerous opportunist”. British writer John Berger suggested that Mr. Rushdie withdraw the novel lest he unleash a “unique 20th-century holy war” that would endanger passers-by “who are innocent of either writing or reading the book.”
At the same time, there were some defenses from the Muslim world. Egyptian writer Naguib Mahfouz found the book offensive but signed a letter defending Mr. Rushdie’s right to publish. And in a 1991 article, Syrian intellectual Sadiq Jalal al-Azm accused Western liberals patronizing attitude towards Muslims.
“Perhaps there is a deep-seated and silent opinion in the West,” he wrote, “that Muslims are simply not worthy of serious dissidents, do not deserve them, and are ultimately incapable of producing them.”
In 1990, Rushdie issued a carefully worded apology in a futile attempt to overturn the fatwa (which he later regretted). In the years following the fatwa, Rushdie lived in London under heavy security, as several of his translators and publishers were attacked, some fatally.
In 1998, after the Iranian government announced that it no longer supported the fatwa, he moved to New York where he became an integral part of literary and social circles, appearing at parties, events and in the media (including cameo in “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, where he advised Larry David, who also had a falling out with the ayatollahs, over the “fatwa of sex”).
But as the fatwa (which was never formally repealed) seemed to lose its weight, talk of free speech shifted, especially in the United States. The notion that offensive language is “violence” gained ground as young progressives increasingly criticized the principle of free speech as too often a front for hate speech. “Free speech” has become a slogan for conservatives who have used it as a weapon against liberals, whom they accuse of wanting to censor opposing views.
Tensions over free speech escalated in 2015 when writers group PEN America decided to present an award for courage to the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which continued to publish after French Muslim terrorists killed 12 employees in an attack on its magazine. offices.
Mr. Rushdie’s reaction to the protest was harsh. “I hope no one ever comes after them,” he told The New York Times. (On Twitter, he named six departed writers, some of whom were good friends, an obscene name and tagged them “Six Authors in Search of an Image”.)
Since last week’s attack, many writers and world leaders have rushed to express their solidarity with Mr. Rushdie. French President Emmanuel Macron hailed him as the embodiment of “freedom and the fight against obscurantism” against the “forces of hatred and barbarism.”
Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old New Jersey resident, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted second-degree murder and assault with a weapon. Law enforcement officials did not publicly state the reasons for the attack, which, according to Mr. Rushdie’s family, inflicted “injuries that changed his life.”
But in literary circles, some observers have noticed a reticence in some circles to name specific forces that have long hounded Mr. Rushdie.
In an email, writer Thomas Chatterton Williams, one of the organizers of Harper’s letter, said he was impressed by the response from many of the writers, though amazed at the “comparatively muted response” of “the many voices that dominated the conversations.” around justice and oppression from the summer of 2020.”
He tweeted after Friday’s attack: “Words are not violence. Violence is violence. This distinction must never be downplayed or forgotten, even in the name of a group we consider oppressed.”
But some close to Mr. Rushdie expressed a reluctance to immediately use the attack as a pretext for a highly politicized free speech debate. In an interview with Hari Kunzru, a British-born writer who said he faced four separate court cases in India related to his participation in public readings of The Satanic Verses in 2013, declined to comment on Mr. Rushdie’s role in changing the free speech debate. .
He cited both the brutality of his emotions and how free speech was “a weapon of people who don’t really have a sincere relationship with it”.
Mr. Rushdie, for all his gutturalness, “never wanted to be a symbol,” Mr. Kunzru said, citing “the terrible irony of this inventive, playful writer,” which many define as “this terrible, dark menace.”
Mexican writer Valeria Luiselli, another close friend of Mr Rushdie, expressed dismay at how quickly the online conversation turned to politics — “although Salman would immediately start fighting,” she said, laughing, “and defending his point of view.” “.
Some of those who voiced their opinion said that the stakes are simply too high – and too personal. After the attack Roya KhakakyanIranian American writer who in 2019 was alerted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation that she was targeted by Iran, tweeted on Saturday. attack what she said was the lack of prompt condemnation from US government officials.
(On Saturday, President Biden released statement condemning the “brutal” attack and hailing Mr. Rushdie as a symbol of “basic, universal ideals”. It was followed on Sunday evening by a more strongly worded statement from Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken, the first US government official to cite Iran.)
In a Sunday interview, Ms. Khakakian, who came to the United States as a refugee in 1984, said that the essence of Rushdie’s case is “to be able to say that we, as writers, as novelists, as thinkers, can absolutely take on any issue we want in our work, including Islam.”
But “nobody says that,” she said. Instead, “people are paying lip service for freedom of speech.”
In his recent autobiographical novel, Homeland Elegies, the American writer Ayad Akhtar reflects on the complex implications of the Satanic Verses controversy for Muslim readers and writers, including himself.
In a Sunday email, Mr. Akhtar, who is the current president of PEN of America, said the attack on Mr. Rushdie is “a reminder that ‘harm’ of speech and free speech does not and cannot claim us in equal degree. ”
“While we can rightly admit that speech can hurt,” he said, “it is in the terrible climax of Salman’s dilemma that we see the paramount value, the absolute centrality of freedom of thought and freedom to express that thought.”
For many, protecting Mr. Rushdie and The Satanic Verses from his would-be assassins can be a no-brainer, Mr. Akhtar said. But the defense also “should be applied where we have less unanimity, where we are more involved.”
“That’s what it means,” he said, “for it to be a principle.”