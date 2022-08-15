Salman Rushdie stabbing rekindles free speech debate

Two years ago, Salman Rushdie joined prominent cultural figures in signing an open letter denouncing an increasingly “intolerant climate” and warning that “the free exchange of information and ideas, the lifeblood of a liberal society, is becoming more and more limited every day.” It was a declaration of principles that Mr. Rushdie had embodied since 1989, when a fatwa calling for his assassination by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Iran’s supreme leader, made him a forced symbol of free speech.

Letter, published by Harper’s Magazine in June 2020 after protests against racial justice swept the United States drew backlash, with some denouncing it as a reactionary display of thinness and privilege signed, as one critic put it, “rich fools“.

This reaction alarmed Mr. Rushdie, but did not surprise him. “Let’s put it this way: the people who stood up for me in the bad years may not do so now.” he told The Guardian in 2021. “The idea that an insult is justified criticism has gained a lot of currency.”