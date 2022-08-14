New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Salman Rushdie remains in critical condition two days after being stabbed at a lecture in New York, but his agent confirmed that “The Satanic Verses” author is “on the road to recovery.”

Rushdie’s “condition is going in the right direction,” Wylie, 75, an agent, told The Associated Press on Sunday, adding that the author had been taken off a ventilator and was able to talk and joke.

Wylie said Rushie’s recovery will be a long process after he said the author suffered liver damage and severed nerves in his arm and eye, which would likely make him lose his life.

An Associated Press reporter at the event in New York saw the attacker stab or punch Rushdie about 10 or 15 times.

Rushdi’s son, Zafar Rushdi, said in a statement on Sunday on behalf of the family that his father’s condition is critical.

“Despite the seriousness of his life-changing injuries, his usual cheerfulness and sense of humor remain,” the younger Rushdie said.

The statement thanked “audience members who bravely jumped to his rescue,” as well as police, doctors and “the love and support from around the world.”

Hadi Matar, 24, pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the attack at the Chautauqua Institute, a nonprofit education and retreat center.

A judge ordered no bail after District Attorney Jason Schmidt said her pea intentionally took steps to put Rush in harm’s way, getting an advance pass to an event where the author was speaking and arriving a day early with a fake ID.

The award-winning author has faced death threats for “The Satanic Verses” more than 30 years after it was published in 1988, a dream sequence based on the life of the Prophet Muhammad that many Muslims consider blasphemous, among other objections.

The attack prompted social media users, including several members of Congress, to criticize the Biden administration’s support for a fatwa against Rushdie’s life in pursuit of the Iran nuclear deal.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, “Iran has offered a bounty to anyone who kills Salman Rushdie.” tweeted on Friday. “Today he was stabbed in America. Why is Biden still ‘dealing’ with these terrorists in Tehran?”

President Biden said in a statement Saturday that he and First Lady Jill Biden were “shocked and saddened” by the attack.

“Salman Rushdie – with his insight into humanity, his unparalleled sense for story, his refusal to be intimidated or silenced – stands for essential, universal ideals,” the statement said. “Truth. Courage. Resilience. The ability to share ideas without fear. These are key ingredients of any free and open society.”

Andrew Mark Miller of Fox News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.