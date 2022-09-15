New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Lawyers in upstate New York asked a judge on Wednesday to withhold the names of witnesses pending trial by the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie.

During Hadi Matar’s court appearance, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt requested a witness protection order and asked for an additional 70 days for the defense to present evidence, the Jamestown Post-Journal reported.

He said the request resulted in his office receiving more than 30,000 files of evidence from law enforcement agencies, the Erie Times-News reported.

“We’re 90 days from the arrest,” Schmidt said Wednesday after a hearing in Chautauqua County Court, the newspaper reported. “We are required by law to declare readiness for trial within 90 days, or the defendant may be released from the county jail.”

Matar, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of assaulting Rushdie during an Aug. 12 lecture at the Chautauqua Institute Education Center. Schmitt notes that the peas may have inspired the $3 million bounty placed on Rushdie by Iran’s late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The fatwa was issued after Rushdie wrote “The Satanic Verses,” a book banned in Iran since 1988 and considered blasphemous by some Muslims.

“We have been given nothing to show that the Iranian government is actively supporting the attack on Mr. Rushdie’s supporters who will come forward to testify,” Nathaniel Barone, Mattar’s public defender, said in opposing Schmidt’s motion. The Post-Journal.

Iran has denied responsibility for the attack on Rushdie.

The court will hear the matter on Friday.