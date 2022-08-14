Salman Rushdie can talk and joke after being stabbed

Enlarge this image toggle signature Rogelio V. Solis/AP

MAYVILLE, New York. Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after The Satanic Verses author was seriously stabbed during a lecture in upstate New York.

The announcement follows news that the acclaimed writer was taken off the ventilator on Saturday and can talk and joke. Literary agent Andrew Wiley warned that while “Rushdie’s condition is moving in the right direction,” his recovery will be a long process. Rushdie, 75, has liver damage and damaged nerves in his arm and eye, Wylie previously said, and is likely to lose his injured eye.

“Despite the serious injuries that have changed his life, his usual cheeky and sassy sense of humor has remained intact,” Rushdie’s son Zafar Rushdie said in a statement Sunday, emphasizing that the author remains in critical condition. The statement, on behalf of the family, also thanked “the audience who bravely stood up for him” as well as the police, doctors and “an outpouring of love and support from around the world.”

Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault in what the prosecutor called a “targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack” on the Chautauqua Institution, a non-profit educational and retreat center.

The attack was met with global shock and outrage, along with praise for the man who has faced death threats for over three decades and a $3 million bounty on his head for The Satanic Verses. Rushdie even spent nine years on the run for the British government’s protection program.

Writers, activists and government officials have noted Rushdie’s bravery and his longstanding defense of free speech in the face of such intimidation. Writer and longtime friend Ian McEwan called Rushdie “an inspirational advocate for persecuted writers and journalists”, while actor and writer Kal Penn called him a role model “for a whole generation of artists, especially for many of us in the South Asian diaspora”.

“Salman Rushdie – with his understanding of humanity, with his unrivaled sense of history, with his refusal to intimidate or silence – stands for basic, universal ideals,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement Saturday. “Truth. Courage. Persistence. The ability to share ideas without fear.



Rushdie, who was born in India to a Muslim family and has lived in the UK and the US, is known for his surreal and satirical prose, beginning with the 1981 Booker Prize-winning Midnight’s Children, in which he was highly critical of then-Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. .

Filled with magical realism, 1988’s The Satanic Verses drew the ire of some Muslims, who saw elements of the novel as blasphemous.

They believed that Rushdie insulted the Prophet Muhammad by calling the character Mahound, a medieval corruption of the name “Muhammad”. The character was a prophet in a city called Jahiliya, which in Arabic means the time before Islam came to the Arabian Peninsula. In another episode, there are prostitutes who share the same names as some of Muhammad’s nine wives. The novel also implies that the real author of the Qur’an may have been Muhammad, not Allah.

The book had already been banned and burned in India, Pakistan and elsewhere when Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or decree, calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989. Khomeini died that same year, but the fatwa remains in place – although Iran has been oblivious to Rushdie in recent years.

Iran’s state-run newspaper Iran Daily called the attack “execution of a divine decree” on Sunday. Another uncompromising Kaihan newspaper called it “divine vengeance” that would partially assuage Muslim anger.

Investigators were trying to determine if the suspect, who was born almost a decade after the novel’s publication, was acting alone. The prosecutor cited the standing fatwa as a potential motive for objecting to bail.

“His resources don’t matter to me. We understand that yesterday’s agenda was adopted and sanctioned by larger groups and organizations far outside the jurisdiction of Chatoqua County,” District Attorney Jason Schmidt said.

Schmidt said that Matar obtained a pass to the event where the author was speaking in advance and arrived a day early with a fake ID. The judge ruled that Matar was being held without bail.

Public defender Nathaniel Barone complained that the authorities took too long to appear before Judge Matar, leaving him “tied to a bench in the state police barracks” and emphasized that Matar was entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Barone said after the hearing that Matar spoke openly with him and that he would spend the coming weeks trying to find out about his client, including whether he has psychological or addiction issues.

Born in the United States, Matar’s parents emigrated from Yarun in southern Lebanon, Ali Tehfe, the mayor of the village, told The Associated Press. Flags of the Iranian-backed Shiite militant group Hezbollah, along with portraits of Hezbollah and Iranian leaders, were visible in Yarun before journalists who arrived on Saturday were asked to leave.

Hezbollah representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

In Tehran, some Iranians interviewed by AP praised the attack on the author, which they said tarnished the Islamic faith, while others feared it would further isolate their country.

Event host Henry Reese, 73, suffered a facial injury and was discharged from the hospital, police said. He and Rushdie planned to discuss the United States as a haven for artists in exile.

A state police officer and a county sheriff’s deputy were assigned to Rushdie’s lecture, and the police said the officer had made the arrest. But after that, some longtime visitors to the pastoral holiday colony wondered why there weren’t tighter security measures, given Rushdie’s history of threats.

Friday AP correspondent witnessed the assailant stabbing or punching Rushdie about 10 or 15 times..

News of the stabbing revived interest in The Satanic Verses, which topped bestseller lists after the 1989 fatwa was published. As of Sunday morning, the novel was ranked 11th on the Amazon.com list.

One of Rushdie’s ex-wives, writer and broadcaster Padma Lakshmi, tweeted on Sunday that she was “relieved” by Rushdie’s prediction.

“Alarmed and silent, I can finally exhale,” she wrote. “Now I hope for a speedy recovery.”