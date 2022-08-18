off
Iranian writer Salman Rushdie removed from ventilator, expected to survive

Fox News National Correspondent Brian Lelenas provides an update on the condition of Iranian author Salman Rushdie who was stabbed to death on stage at New York’s Chautauqua Institute at ‘Your World’.

A grand jury has indicted a New Jersey man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie before a speech in Chautauqua, New York.

Hadi Matar, 24, is scheduled to appear on the charges at an afternoon court hearing in Chautauqua County. Matar was arrested on August 12 after running onto the platform of the Chautauqua Institute, stabbing Rushdie multiple times in front of a horrified crowd.

The attack left Rushdie hospitalized with serious injuries, including a damaged liver and severed nerves in his arm. It is also believed that Rushdie will lose an eye due to the injury.

Preliminary charges were filed the next day, when Matar’s court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately release new charges.

Salman Rushdie attacker says he ‘surprised’ author survived

Hadi Mater, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, poses for a mugshot after being arrested at the Chautauqua County Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.

Rushdie’s life has been in danger since 1989 when Iran’s Supreme Leader, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued an edict, or “fatwa,” calling for his death over the novel “The Satanic Verses,” which many Muslims viewed as blasphemous.

A semi-official Iranian foundation had posted a reward of more than $3 million.

After Rush Attack, Iranian Activist Urges US To End Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran: ‘Not Too Much To Ask’

In this photo taken from social media, author Salman Rushdie is treated by emergency personnel after he was stabbed on stage before a scheduled speech at the Chautauqua Institute in Chautauqua, New York, US, on August 12, 2022. By Mary Newsom/REUTERS

Mutter said in a jailhouse interview that he had only read a few pages of the controversial book. He added that Rushdie “attacked Islam” and was not a “good man”.

Matar also said that he was surprised that Rushdie survived the attack.

Iran has claimed that it was not involved in the attack on Rushdie.

Author Salman Rushdie on August 18, 2018 in Jackson, Miss. Seen here during the Mississippi Book Festival. Rushdie, whose writings have drawn death threats, was attacked on stage at a concert in Western New York.

“In the case of the attack on Salman Rushdie in America, we do not believe that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” said Nasser Kanani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry. “No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

