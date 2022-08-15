Salman Rushdie attack: Iran denies involvement but justifies attack

Share this article on Facebook.



An Iranian government official denied Tehran was involved in the attack on author Salman Rushdie on Monday, though he justified the stabbing in comments that represent the Islamic Republic’s first public comments on the attack.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani’s remarks came more than two days after Rushdie was attacked in New York. The author has now been taken off the ventilator and is “on the road to recovery”, according to his agent.

However, Iran has denied carrying out other operations abroad to target dissidents in the years following the country’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments holding Tehran responsible for such attacks. is ordained. And while Iran hasn’t focused on the author in recent years, a decades-old fatwa calling for his assassination still stands.

“With regard to the attack against Salman Rushdie in the United States, we do not consider anyone to be condemned, blamed or condemned except himself (Rushdie) and his supporters,” Canaani said.

“In this regard, no one can blame the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said. “We believe that the insult and the support he received was an insult to followers of all religions.”

Rushdie, 75, was stabbed Friday while attending an event in western New York. His agent, Andrew Wyllie, said his liver was damaged and nerves in an arm and an eye were broken. Rushdie was likely to lose his injured eye.

His attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty through his lawyer to the charges stemming from the assault.

Rushdie has been facing death threats for more than 30 years The Satanic Verses, Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or Islamic fatwa, demanding his death. A semi-official Iranian foundation had placed a bounty of more than $3 million for the author, although it has yet to comment on the attack.

Police in New York have yet to state a motive for the attack, though District Attorney Jason Schmidt pointed to a bounty on Rushdie in his arguments against bail during a hearing on Saturday.

“Even if this court sets a million dollar bail, we run a risk that bail could be found,” Schmidt said.

According to the mayor of the village, Matar was born in the United States to parents who immigrated from Yaroun in southern Lebanon, near the Israeli border. Flags of the Iranian-backed Shia terrorist group Hezbollah, along with pictures of Hezbollah and Iranian leaders, hang across the village. Israel has also bombed Hezbollah targets near there in the past.

An official said records from Yaraun village show that Matar has Lebanese citizenship and is identified as a Shia. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Matar’s father still lives there but has been in seclusion since the attack.

In his remarks on Monday, Canaanite said Iran had “no other information than what the US media reports.” He also said that Rushdie attacked himself.

“Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular anger and fury by insulting the sanctity of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and followers of all divine religions,” the Canaanite said. .

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while not directly blaming Tehran for the attack on Rushdie, praised the author’s efforts in support of freedom of expression and religion, referring to Iran in a statement early Monday.

“Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state media have recently reported an attempt on his life,” Blinken said. “It’s despicable.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the attack on Rushdie in a lecture Sunday, saying that “a man with a knife cannot silence a man with a pen.”

Khomeini, in ill health in the last year of his life after the 1980 Iran-Iraq war devastated the country’s economy, issued a fatwa on Rushdie in 1989. The Islamic fatwa came amid violent uproar in the Muslim world. The novel, which was seen by some as blasphemy, as suggesting about the life of the Prophet Muhammad.

While the fatwa could be amended or repealed, Iran’s current Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – who took over after Khomeini – never did so., As recently as February 2017, Khamenei said: “This decree has been issued by Imam Khomeini.”

Iran has targeted dissidents abroad in attacks since 1979. Tensions with the West – particularly the United States – have risen since President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled the US out of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Trump-ordered drone strikes killed a top Iranian Revolutionary Guard general in 2020, fueling those tensions.

Last week, the US accused a Guard member of allegedly plotting to kill Trump’s adviser and Iran hawk John Bolton in absentia. Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and an aide are under 24-hour security over alleged threats from Iran.

Meanwhile, US prosecutors say Iran tried to kidnap an Iranian opposition activist and writer living in New York in 2021. In recent days a man with a rifle was arrested near his house.

Other foreign ministry denials include the transfer of arms by Tehran to Yemen’s Houthi rebels amid that country’s protracted civil war. Independent experts, experts from Western countries and the United Nations have traced weapons components back to Iran.