Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday in a bright red bikini.

The “House of Gucci” star took to Instagram on Friday to share a video of herself dancing on a boat to celebrate. “Happy 56th birthday to me!!!” The Mexican-American star wrote in English and Spanish, adding a red heart, dancing and lips emoji. “#AlwaysGrateful,” she concluded the caption.

Hayek’s post received over two million views and counting within hours of being uploaded. Thousands of fans and colleagues sent her sweet messages. Drake wrote “Happy birthday to my muse” with six heart emojis, and Zoe Saldana wrote, “Happy birthday Salmita Linda!”

“Good!” Comedian Chelsea Handler yelled at a fan, “Feliz Compleños Queen!”

actress Often she displays the figure On Instagram, with another bikini post shared on Monday. “Ready for the week. Lista para la semana. #Monday,” she wrote, posing on a balcony in a black bikini with a black and white cover-up shawl and a large black sun hat.

Hayek married French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009 and has faced accusations since the marriage that she only married the caring CEO for his money.

The actor is among the doubters Dax ShepherdHe admitted in a 2021 episode of his podcast “Armchair Expert” that at first, he didn’t understand what Hayek saw in the 60-year-old Pinault.

“I was like, oh, well, she married a rich man, maybe why she married him, I don’t know,” The actor agreed, Yahoo! entertainment “I meet him and I’m like, this guy is so foxy — oh my God, the confidence, his eyes, he’s so beautiful and charming and I’m like, oh, this mother-care can be broke. He’s the bomb.”

Hayek agreed with those sentiments and addressed the allegations against gold mining.

“You know the thing, you can’t imagine his magic in pictures,” said The Oscar nominee. “He made me a much better person and was able to grow up in such a good, healthy way.”

Hayek continued: “And when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I said, ‘Yeah, whatever, b—h’. Think what you want: 15 years together.” , and we are strong in love.”

She also admits that she is not immune to such preconceived notions.

“And I had it. It was the last thing I wanted — it wasn’t my type. And I came in with preconceived notions and he [melted] It’s all gone,” admits Hayek, who puts her net worth at $200 million Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple has a daughter Valentina (14).