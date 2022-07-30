Salah and Nunes win the Community Shield

As a harbinger of the new season, Liverpool will be happier as Jurgen Klopp’s team already looks like a nimble team ready for some serious competition.

Manchester City is not. Pep Guardiola may not care about the loss of this first-ever Community Shield organized in July, but he may be concerned that Erling Haaland has been almost anonymous throughout.

The only moment came for No. 9 when he ignited a move that saw Julian Alvarez equalize – and his first in Manchester City colors – and it ended with the type of blatant point-blank miss that can haunt.

In the noisy atmosphere at the packed King Power Stadium, Salah was the star of the first half, the effervescent presence on the right that created coach Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester City: Community Shield – live reaction! Read more

The Egyptian’s first gambit was to sell the dummy and shoot. He only found the side net, but City had a warning they didn’t heed, as too often the No. 11 was allowed to receive passes and wreak havoc.

About seven minutes had passed when Guardiola unloaded the first reckless game. Joao Cancelo was the target to go back to goal instead of finding Jack Grealish with a rescue ball on the left.

City were flooded, so when Kevin De Bruyne took a corner from the left and the same player took a short and crossed, Nathan Ake was finally able to threaten Adrian’s net, although he missed the target.

Ake was Guardiola’s surprise choice on this day – the Catalan often has him – as the Dutchman, who was almost sold to Chelsea, was preferred to John Stones.

However, Aké was part of the rearguard that struggled to corner Liverpool. A striking example of Salah’s freedom was that he controlled and gave the ball to Alexander-Arnold. The right-back, seeing Andy Robertson moving towards the far post, hit the chip to the Scot, who, rushing forward, should have finished.

All the noise came from the red part of the hall, all the actions on the field – from those that are painted in the same color. Thus, when Alexander-Arnold struck, there was no surprise. Once again, Salah was found – this time by Thiago Alcantara. Once again, the right-back was waiting for him on the left: Salah hit him off the ball, and a roundhouse shot hit Ederson in Ake’s forehead.

A stung City soon forced De Bruyne to stumble on a pass from Riyad Mahrez, but the Belgian missed. Haaland played no role at this point, limited to a random touch and zero chances. Finally he had two chances. Pulling Robertson aside, he forced Adrian to save, but then, in the same pass, he found himself awkwardly one-legged when he missed the cross with his left foot when the corner was made for his right.

As halftime approached, City rallied, finishing the 45 minutes the way they wanted: control of the ball and ground near the Liverpool goal. But the equalizer didn’t follow – Mahrez’s pea-roller, which was easy for Adrian to assemble an image of their toothlessness.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opens the scoring. Photograph: Tony Aubrian/Reuters

When the teams were named, Haaland was the only summer signing in the XI, which meant Calvin Phillips and Alvarez, Guardiola’s other recruits, were replaced, as were Klopp’s new men Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho.

If neither manager had made any changes in the second half, Liverpool would soon be a threat again. From a free kick from the left, Robertson sent the ball into City’s box before Ake headed it in a jump. The menacing Alexander-Arnold then looted towards Ederson and was repulsed near the penalty area, Robertson crashed into the awning and Jordan Henderson attempted to overshoot from the right before swerving into the stream again.

Now Guardiola made a move, making two switches – the ineffective Haaland could have been one, but he escaped – as Grealish and Mahrez were trapped and Phil Foden and Alvarez entered. At this point, Roberto Firmino was also sacrificed by Klopp to Nunez, so that each of the top two contenders now had their new top shooter in action.

The surprise was how static City are with Haaland in the ranks: Guardiola, judging by this evidence, lost the smooth attacking game that City had been so bright and successful due to the Norwegian’s unwillingness to get ahead.

That was until the equalizer, when Haaland did just that – found space and passed the ball to De Bruyne. His cross was made by Foden from the summer to Adrian, and when the striker challenged the goalkeeper, the ball went to Alvarez, whose shot survived – after a long check for offside.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

But now a second VAR investigation followed: Craig Pawson was sent to a fieldside monitor and concluded that Rubén Diaz had headed Nunez.

Salah converted the penalty in cold blood before Nunez sealed the win in stoppage time.