Kavan Baker’s chances on the 53-man roster this season are slim.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was handed A six-game suspension Tuesday without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, the team said in a statement.

Saints wide receiver Kavan Baker runs against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021 in New Orleans.

(Ken Murray/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

The second-year wideout will be eligible to return on Oct. 17 after the Saints’ Week 6 matchup. Cincinnati Bengals.

Cardinals’ Deandre Hopkins, suspension after failing ped test: ‘I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white’

The suspension doesn’t bode well for Baker, who already faces a stacked wide receiver pool after offseason additions. Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry And first-round draft pick Chris Olave.

Veteran Michael ThomasThe 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is back healthy after missing most of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas sits on the bench during a Ravens game on Aug. 14, 2021, in Baltimore.

(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

The Saints brought back 2018 third-round pick Trequan Smith, who re-signed with the team in March to a two-year, $6 million contract.

Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft pick in 2021. He spent most of his first NFL campaign on the Saints practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He didn’t play any offensive snaps.

Kavan Baker during the South Alabama Jaguars-Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns game at Cajun Field on November 14, 2020 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

(Bobby McDuffie/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was not immediately clear whether Baker would appeal the suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

