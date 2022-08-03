New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Kavan Baker’s chances on the 53-man roster this season are slim.

The New Orleans Saints wide receiver was handed A six-game suspension Tuesday without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy, the team said in a statement.

The second-year wideout will be eligible to return on Oct. 17 after the Saints’ Week 6 matchup. Cincinnati Bengals.

The suspension doesn’t bode well for Baker, who already faces a stacked wide receiver pool after offseason additions. Five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry And first-round draft pick Chris Olave.

Veteran Michael Thomas The 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is back healthy after missing most of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

The Saints brought back 2018 third-round pick Trequan Smith, who re-signed with the team in March to a two-year, $6 million contract.

Baker, who played in college for South Alabama, was New Orleans’ seventh-round draft pick in 2021. He spent most of his first NFL campaign on the Saints practice squad. Baker played in late-season games against Miami and Carolina, making one tackle on special teams. He didn’t play any offensive snaps.

It was not immediately clear whether Baker would appeal the suspension.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.