The New Orleans Saints could be without a player they hope will be a key cog in the future of their franchise.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning is dealing with a bad turf toe and could be sidelined “for a while.” According to the NFL Network.

Trevor Penning #70 of the New Orleans Saints runs against Kingsley Enagbear #55 of the Green Bay Packers during the first half of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

(Stacey Revere/Getty Images)

Penning was reportedly injured in Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Northern Iowa product picked battles in training camp, starting with brief scrimmages over three straight days.

“It’s football; we’re competing,” Penning said after getting into it with defensive lineman Peyton Turner. “It’s a tough game for tough guys and you’ve got to be able to take it. There’s no bad blood between us. We’re just competitors.”

Trevor Penning #OL38 of the Northern Iowa Panthers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 3, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Penning said at the time that he was playing simple until the whistle.

“It’s part of my game, I think. It’s just who I am as a player,” Penning said. “But I’m obviously working on the technique there. I’m trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting blocks down. The finishing ability, that’s what I pride myself on and that’s always going to be a part of me. The game.”

NFL Network also reports that Penning will undergo an MRI for a true diagnosis.

National offensive lineman Trevor Penning (70) of Northern Iowa during a Reese Senior Bowl practice session at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on February 2, 2002.

(Michael Wade/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 23-year-old is set to replace Teron Armstead as the Saints’ left tackle. He was the 19th pick in this past draft.