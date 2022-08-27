New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New Orleans Saints could be without a player they hope will be a key cog in the future of their franchise.

Rookie offensive lineman Trevor Penning is dealing with a bad turf toe and could be sidelined “for a while.” According to the NFL Network.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Penning was reportedly injured in Friday night’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Northern Iowa product picked battles in training camp, starting with brief scrimmages over three straight days.

“It’s football; we’re competing,” Penning said after getting into it with defensive lineman Peyton Turner. “It’s a tough game for tough guys and you’ve got to be able to take it. There’s no bad blood between us. We’re just competitors.”

NFL Analyst Interested in 3 Offensive Lineman Prospects Ahead of Draft

Penning said at the time that he was playing simple until the whistle.

“It’s part of my game, I think. It’s just who I am as a player,” Penning said. “But I’m obviously working on the technique there. I’m trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting blocks down. The finishing ability, that’s what I pride myself on and that’s always going to be a part of me. The game.”

NFL Network also reports that Penning will undergo an MRI for a true diagnosis.

The Seahawks named Geno Smith their starting quarterback

The 23-year-old is set to replace Teron Armstead as the Saints’ left tackle. He was the 19th pick in this past draft.