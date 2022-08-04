New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Trevor Penning is picking a lot of battles in training camp.

However, it reached the point where the rookie and Malcolm Roach were held out of practice on Wednesday, as he marked the third day he was involved in extracurricular activities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Both players threw punches during Wednesday’s brawl. According to ESPN, however, things have escalated, at least 10 players joined the party.

“We don’t have time for that … we just have to get our work done,” head coach Dennis Allen told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “We have to learn how to compete and play and practice as a team and push ourselves to the limit, but still, not push it over the edge.”

NFL Analyst Interested in 3 Offensive Lineman Prospects Ahead of Draft

“It’s football; we’re competing,” Penning said Monday after he got into it with defensive lineman Peyton Turner. “It’s a tough game for tough guys and you’ve got to be able to take it. There’s no bad blood between us. We’re just competitors.”

Penning said he would play until he heard the whistle.

“It’s part of my game, I think. It’s just who I am as a player,” Penning said Monday. “But I’m obviously working on the technique there. I’m trying to get better at the technique of the game, getting blocks down. The finishing ability, that’s what I pride myself on and that’s always going to be a part of me. The game.”

“It has a fine line,” offensive line coach Doug Marrone said. Via Yahoo! Sports. “We don’t want to take a bite out of this guy. But we have to be smart about it, too.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Penning is the 19th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Northern Iowa.