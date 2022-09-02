New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was arrested Monday for allegedly pointing a gun at a vehicle with “several juvenile females” inside.

Maye, 29, was identified as the driver of the black SUV involved in the incident, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jefferson Parish is the county in which New Orleans is located.

“Maye was arrested this morning on a warrant for his arrest for aggravated assault with a firearm,” police said in a news release.

“Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV who was involved in an incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at another vehicle occupied by several female juveniles.”

Maye was booked and released on a $30,000 bond.

“Marcus vehemently denies the allegation stemming from the motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out,” May’s attorney Eric Hessler told NFL Network.

This is Maye’s second arrest in less than two years. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, DUI/damage to property and leaving the scene of an accident after a car crash in Florida last February.

Maye signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Saints after five seasons with the New York Jets. He is expected to be the starter at safety alongside Tyron Mathieu, who joined New Orleans via free agency.

While Mayes’ Week 1 status against the Atlanta Falcons is now in question, NFL suspensions typically come down further after facts about cases are revealed.

In 60 career games, Maye has 312 combined tackles, six interceptions, 24 passes defensed and 3.5 sacks.