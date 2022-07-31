“Sad…proud” Disappointment in Germany due to defeat

Germany reacted with disappointment after losing to England in a thrilling and historic final at Wembley.

“One hundred and twenty minutes of pure passion and pure struggle were not enough today,” the German team’s official account says after the 2-1 defeat. “Respect and congratulations to the Lionesses.”

After an unbeaten streak in the women’s Euro final of eight trophies was snapped, the team tweeted: “Sad…proud”.

Their defeat was played out in front of a sold-out crowd that included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was reported to have attended Wembley for the first time, according to German media.

Annalena Burbock congratulated the Lionesses on Twitter, adding that the German team “made us all very proud.” The German foreign minister, who teased her British counterpart Liz Truss earlier in the day, said the German team’s frustration may be immeasurable, but they have won many new fans with their dedication and team spirit.

Not everyone was so calm. The German tabloid Bild stated: “We are being fooled again” claiming that the referee allowed the English team to get away with a hand in the 25th minute of the game. The newspaper’s website praised the team for “putting a smile on our faces” during the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and inflation. The Süddeutsche Zeitung named England a “deserved” champion.

Germany started the game with a margin after team captain and top scorer Alexandra Popp had to pull out due to muscle problems in the warm-up. She scored in every game of the campaign and vied with England’s Beth Mead for the golden boot, prompting a German satirical magazine to write that the men’s team coach was considering challenging “Alexander” Popp for the World Cup in November 2022.

Germany booked their place in Sunday’s historic game by beating France 2-1 in the semi-finals after a very tense encounter with their German-speaking neighbor Austria in the quarter-finals. But in the end, it wasn’t for a country that pioneered women’s football, but faced increasing competition from increasingly professional sides, including France, Spain and England.

Before Sunday’s match, Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said the “dream” final was a chance to take the sport to the next level. “Something must go on. This should be a chance for all countries to take the next step in women’s football. If not now, then when will it happen?”