The Sacramento City Unified School District has adopted a queer theory-based pedagogy that encourages teachers to “normalize gender exploration,” confront their “cisgender privilege,” and maintain strict confidentiality when facilitating a child’s gender or sexuality transition.

I have received a collection Publicly accessible documents from Sacramento City Unified which tracks the evolution of the district’s gender politics. The process began a decade ago, when the district invited Elizabeth Meyer, a professor of women’s, gender and queer studies at California Polytechnic State University, to conduct presentations on how the district could adopt the principles of academic queer theory and translate them into K-. 12 Pedagogy.

The “fundamental concepts” of this approach, according to Mayer’s presentation, follow standard left-wing thinking. Western society has created a “heterosexual matrix,” composed of “hegemonic masculinity,” “dominant femininity,” “heterosexuality,” and “heterosexuality,” which underpins oppressive systems of “patriarchy,” “homophobia,” and “transphobia.” does

To rid schools of this system, administrators and districts must adopt “queer pedagogy” and “anti-oppressive pedagogy,” which disrupts the “normative world view” and replaces it with queer alternatives emphasizing “gender-conformity.” “Gender and Sexual Diversity.”

During the workshop, Meyer presented a set of recommendations for administrators and teachers. Her recommendations for administrators include promoting gender-identity lessons in the curriculum, creating collections of sexuality books in school libraries, and hosting speakers and artists who address “sex, gender and sexual orientation.”

According to Meyer, teachers should follow different norms of classroom speech based on their own gender identity. “If you’re heterosexual, don’t say it. Allow yourself to be an ally while allowing others to be uncertain about your sexual orientation,” the presentation said.

“If you’re GLBT [sic]Consider approaching your employer and, if you have their support, your student/school.”

Finally, Meyer recommended that administrators work to create teacher-run sexuality clubs and “equity task forces.”[s]”Queer Pedagogy” and “In Individual Schools to Promote Anti-Violence Pedagogy.”

In another training document titled “How to Be a Transgender Ally,” the district provided teachers and administrators with a whole range of concepts such as “bi-gender,” “genderqueer,” “two-spirit,” and queer theory terminology that promotes gender identities. ,” “polysexual,” “pansexual,” “drag queens,” and “transsexual.” The document instructs school staff to “normalize gender exploration and gender differences” and to “encourage transgender students to explore alternatives” that “accommodate their emerging identities.” May turn to hormones and/or surgery as confirmation.”

Other rules in the handbook introduced a form of queer theory etiquette: “Don’t ask a trans person what their ‘real name’ is”; “Don’t ask about a trans person’s genitalia”; “Don’t police public toilets”; And “don’t just add a ‘T’ without work,” meaning that “to be allies for trans people, gay, lesbian, and bisexual people need to examine their own gender stereotypes, their own prejudices and fears about trans people, and defend trans lives and Get ready to celebrate.”

Heterosexual teachers, on the other hand, are told they must confront their “cisgender privilege” and complete questionnaires designed to reveal guilt and embrace a “transgender ally” identity.

Questions include: “Would you find out if you fear violence because of the condition of your genitalia?”; “Does the government need proof of your genitalia to change your personal identification information?”; and “Can you wait at the bus stop at noon, assuming you’re walking around for sex?”

Ten years later, Sacramento City Unified has adopted all of these recommendations and turned educational queer theory into pedagogy. Schools in the district, including many elementary schools, have incorporated gender-identity theory into the curriculum and created teacher-run “gender and sexuality alliance” clubs.

This ideology has also influenced district-wide policy on gender transition, bathrooms, and athletics. According to the district’s official guidelines, school staff must provide students with “gender transition support,” recognize their “living name and/or gender marker and/or gender pronoun,” allow them to use the bathroom according to their “gender” and participate in athletics. . identity,” and follow a strict nondisclosure policy, which includes withholding information from students’ families.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming students have the right to privacy, including keeping their sexual orientation, gender identity, transgender status, or gender non-conforming presentation private at school,” the policy reads.

“School personnel shall not discuss with parents/legal guardians and other school personnel information that may reveal a student’s transgender or gender nonconforming status to others, unless legally required to do so or the student has authorized such disclosure.”

In other words, teachers and administrators may facilitate a child’s gender or sexuality transition without notifying the child’s parents; In fact, the default is to perform this process in secret.

The gender ideology that has gripped school districts like Sacramento City Unified is bigotry wrapped in therapeutic language. Most parents initially interpret the terms “affirming,” “privacy,” “trans-friendly,” “anti-bullying,” and “safe space” as an extension of the basic empathy between the institution and the child. But when parents understand the true nature of the ideology, they will fight against it.

For most families, the idea that schools can promote artificial gender identities to young children while keeping parents in the dark is a horrifying excess. These districts are creating a divide between parent and child. Parents should refuse to usurp this right.

