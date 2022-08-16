Sachin Littlefeather apologizes for insults after 1973 Oscars

Nearly 50 years after Sachin Littlefeather spoke at the Academy Awards on behalf of Marlon Brando to speak about the portrayal of indigenous peoples in Hollywood films, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has apologized to her for the abuse she suffered.

The Academy Film Museum on Monday revealed that Littlefeather, now 75, will be participating in an evening of “talking, healing and celebrating” on September 17.

When Brando Won the Best Actor Award Godfather, Littlefeather, dressed in a buckskin dress and moccasins, took the stage, becoming the first Indigenous woman ever to do so at the Academy Awards. In a 60-second speech, she explained that Brando could not accept the award due to “today’s treatment of American Indians by the film industry.”

Discriminated, attacked

Some of the audience booed her. John Wayne, who was backstage at the time, was reported to have been furious. The 1973 Academy Awards were held during the American Indian Movement’s two-month occupation of Wounded Knee in South Dakota. Since then, Littlefeather has said she was bullied, discriminated against and personally attacked for her brief appearance at the Academy Awards.

Making an announcement The Academy Museum shared a sent email June 18th in Littlefeather from David Rubin, then president of the academy, about the iconic Oscars moment. Rubin called Littlefeather’s speech “a powerful statement that continues to remind us of the need to respect and the importance of human dignity.”

“The humiliation you received because of this statement was unfounded and unjustified,” Rubin wrote. “The emotional burden you endured and the cost of your own career in our industry is irreparable. For too long your courage has gone unnoticed. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Sachin Littlefeather participates in a panel discussion in Beverly Hills, California in this photo taken in August 2010. (Chris Pisello/Associated Press)

Littlefeather said in a statement that “it’s very refreshing to see how much has changed since I didn’t accept the Academy Award 50 years ago.”

“As for the Academy’s apologies to me, we Indians are a very patient people – it’s only been 50 years!” said Little Feather. “We should always keep a sense of humor about this. This is our method of survival.”

At an event at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, Littlefeather will speak with producer Bird Rangwater, co-chair of the Academy’s Indigenous Alliance.

AT podcast Earlier this year, along with Jacqueline Stewart, film scholar and director of the Academy Museum, Littlefeather reflected on what made her speak out in 1973.

“I felt that there should be Natives, blacks, Asians, Chicanos — I felt that everyone should be included,” Littlefeather said. “A rainbow of people who should be involved in creating their own image.”