Sabrina Carpenter is taking her new album “Emails I Can’t Send” on tour in 2022.
Carpenter’s tour announcement comes on the heels of the latter Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” Tour, It ended in July. Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been involved in a love triangle since 2020.
It’s Carpenter’s fifth studio album, which came out last month, and featured her hit single “Because I Liked a Boy”.
Olivia Rodrigo Reunited With Rumored Ex Joshua Bassett For First Time After Breakup Hit ‘Driver’s License’
Carpenter She announced her visit to America via Instagram on Monday.
“I’m going on tour,” Carpenter captioned an Instagram picture of himself featuring tour stops. The singer also shared that presale tickets are available on Tuesday.
Carpenter’s 12-stop Tour Stars will begin on September 29 in Orlando, Florida and wrap up on October 16 San Francisco, California.
Download the Fox News mobile app today
Below is the full list of tour dates:
September 28, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida
September 29, Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia
October 1, Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland
October 2, Theater of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
October 3, Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts
October 6, Webster Hall, New York, New York
October 7, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC
October 9, House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois
October 12, The Marquee Theatre, Tempe, Arizona
October 13, Observatory North Park, San Diego, California
October 15, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California
October 16, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California