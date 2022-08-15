New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sabrina Carpenter is taking her new album “Emails I Can’t Send” on tour in 2022.

Carpenter’s tour announcement comes on the heels of the latter Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” Tour, It ended in July. Carpenter, Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have been involved in a love triangle since 2020.

It’s Carpenter’s fifth studio album, which came out last month, and featured her hit single “Because I Liked a Boy”.

Olivia Rodrigo Reunited With Rumored Ex Joshua Bassett For First Time After Breakup Hit ‘Driver’s License’

Carpenter She announced her visit to America via Instagram on Monday.

“I’m going on tour,” Carpenter captioned an Instagram picture of himself featuring tour stops. The singer also shared that presale tickets are available on Tuesday.

Carpenter’s 12-stop Tour Stars will begin on September 29 in Orlando, Florida and wrap up on October 16 San Francisco, California.

Download the Fox News mobile app today

Below is the full list of tour dates:

September 28, Hard Rock Live, Orlando, Florida

September 29, Center Stage Theatre, Atlanta, Georgia

October 1, Rams Head Live, Baltimore, Maryland

October 2, Theater of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 3, Big Night Live, Boston, Massachusetts

October 6, Webster Hall, New York, New York

October 7, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, DC

October 9, House of Blues, Chicago, Illinois

October 12, The Marquee Theatre, Tempe, Arizona

October 13, Observatory North Park, San Diego, California

October 15, The Wiltern, Los Angeles, California

October 16, Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, California