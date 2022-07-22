Ryan Reynolds explains why some Disney classics deserve an R-rating

(CNN) Ryan Reynolds thinks Disney should rethink the ratings of some of the studio’s classic films.

While Disney+ announced Thursday that the R-rated Marvel movies “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” will soon be available to stream on the service, Reynolds, Deadpool himself, could not share his thoughts on the move.

“We’ll soon announce Logan & Deadpool as the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreverent shock,” Reynolds tweeted.

And what movies will they be?

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Old Yeller,” “The Lion King” and “Bambi” were among the Disney hits Reynolds suggested for ratings reevaluation.

