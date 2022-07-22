type here...
Ryan Reynolds explains why some Disney classics deserve an R-rating

(CNN)Ryan Reynolds thinks Disney should rethink the ratings of some of the studio’s classic films.

While Disney+ announced Thursday that the R-rated Marvel movies “Deadpool,” “Deadpool 2” and “Logan” will soon be available to stream on the service, Reynolds, Deadpool himself, could not share his thoughts on the move.
“We’ll soon announce Logan & Deadpool as the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreverent shock,” Reynolds tweeted.
    And what movies will they be?
      “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Old Yeller,” “The Lion King” and “Bambi” were among the Disney hits Reynolds suggested for ratings reevaluation.
      When it comes to “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Reynolds said the animated 1937 classic should be given an R-rating because, “breaking and entering, borderline polyandry, [and] Those diamonds are sure not cruelty free.”
      He tweeted that “Old Yeller” made his list because the flick made him “totally ugly-cry.” His additional justification refers to the “straight-up murder of Old Yeller. Also, put up with the abuse.”
        Reynolds added that “The Lion King” is about “fratricide, mauling, even possibly step-sibling love, or at least cousin kissing. Seriously.”
          Of “Bambi,” he wrote, “The cold-blooded murder of an innocent deer’s mother will leave her traumatized for the rest of her life.”
          Disney+ has yet to respond to Reynolds’ (joking) suggestions, but in a press release announcing the new Marvel additions from Friday, the company encouraged subscribers to revisit their parental control settings “to ensure the best viewing experience for them and their family.”

