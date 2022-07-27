New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Ryan Gosling He is set to reprise his role as former CIA operative Cort Gentry, also known as the Gray Man and the Sierra Six, in the sequel to the popular Netflix film.

Netflix announced Tuesday that due to the popularity of the original film, they have approved a sequel starring Gosling and bringing back directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with original co-writer Stephen McFeely working on the script. The films are based on the book series of the same name by Mark Greaney.

“Audience response to Gray Man has been nothing short of extraordinary,” the Russo brothers said in a press release. “We’re very appreciative of the enthusiasm fans around the world have shown for this film. With so many amazing characters in this film, we’ve always intended Gray Man to be part of an expanded universe, and we’re excited to see Netflix announce a sequel with Ryan, as well as a second script, which we’re excited to talk about soon.”

Who is starring in the sequel is not known except that it is in the works.

The popularity of “The Gray Man” also led to this Netflix To approve a spin-off film, it will be a separate story, but will continue to explore the world Gentry inhabits. The spin-off is being written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who also wrote “Deadpool.”

“With The Gray Man, the Russos have delivered an edge-of-your-seat spectacle that audiences around the world will love. We are excited to continue to partner with them and the AGBO team as they build the universe of The Gray Man,” Scott Steuber, global head of film for Netflix, said in a statement.

“The Gray Man” is currently available to stream on Netflix and also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Reggae Jean Page, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It is unclear who among the cast will appear in the sequel or spin-off movie.

This sequel is not the only one the movie Gosling’s fans have been waiting for years to come. His most anticipated film, “Barbie”, in which he plays Ken, the popular male doll, is slated for release in 2023.