(CNN) The premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Another year to go, and more Ryan Gosling The pretense of waxing poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Kane has found a way to change the look of every press release.

in one Appearing on “The Tonight Show” this week Gosling was eager to discuss the never-before-heard story of how he came to be cast as Kane (“Kane-energetic,” perhaps).

According to Gosling, director Gerwig offered Gosling the part of Kane some time ago. Script “Best … [he’d] Read ever,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, but he wanted to take some time and make a decision in the fresh air.

When he walked into his backyard, he received a sign from the universe: an otherwise-prime, shirtless Kane doll, “face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon,” Gosling said.

The future Kane took a photo of the affected scene, perhaps a sign from the universe, and texted it to Gerwig.

