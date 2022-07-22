Ryan Gosling received a sign from the universe to play Kane in the movie ‘Barbie’

(CNN)The premiere of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” Another year to go, and more Ryan Gosling The pretense of waxing poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Kane has found a way to change the look of every press release.
in one Appearing on “The Tonight Show” this week Gosling was eager to discuss the never-before-heard story of how he came to be cast as Kane (“Kane-energetic,” perhaps).
According to Gosling, director Gerwig offered Gosling the part of Kane some time ago. Script “Best … [he’d] Read ever,” he told host Jimmy Fallon, but he wanted to take some time and make a decision in the fresh air.
When he walked into his backyard, he received a sign from the universe: an otherwise-prime, shirtless Kane doll, “face down in the mud next to a crushed lemon,” Gosling said.
The future Kane took a photo of the affected scene, perhaps a sign from the universe, and texted it to Gerwig.
“I said, ‘I’ll be your Cain. Because his story has to be told,'” Gosling told Fallon.
And even though the movie just wrapped, Gosling continues to name-drop his beloved Mattel character wherever he goes, even as he promotes it. His other projects, And he vigorously defends Cain against the naysayers.
“I wonder how some people are clutching their pearls about my Cain, like they’ve even thought about Cain for a second before!” said Gosling, with faux-angry, pointing an accusatory finger. “They never played with Ken!”
Then the conversation turned dark and existential: “Ken, nobody plays with the man,” Gosling lamented. “He’s an accessory, and not a very nice one.”
This isn’t the first time Gosling has reflected on the failings of Cain’s seemingly happy life. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling earlier this month The life of plastic is more difficult, he said In Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” he plays a more than life fictional mercenary.
“Kane has no money, no job, no car, no house,” Gosling said in an earlier interview. “He’s going through some things.”
But the “Barbie” movie will be a lot funnier than Gosling’s disastrous portrayal of Kane, he assured Fallon this week.
“They’re not plot details; they’re just objective facts about Kane,” he said. “That’s life Ken.”
Until “Barbie” hits theaters in July 2023, we can only hope that the universe continues to guide Gosling to drive Cain crazy in all his interviews for the foreseeable future.