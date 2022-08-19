New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A new “Ocean’s Eleven” movie with Margot Robbie was announced back in May, and now it looks like Ryan Gosling has joined the upcoming film.

Robbie and Gosling The two star in a live-action Barbie movie set for a 2023 release, and they may once again join forces for a new addition to the “Ocean’s” franchise.

In May, it was announced that Robbie would star and produce the film Her husband is Tom Ackerley and Michelle Graham.

According to a new report from punk news, Gosling is in the running for the role in the Warner Bros. film.

Directed by “Bombshell” director Jay Roach and set to begin production next spring, the film is “known to be the original ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ set in Europe in the 1960s.” According to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original “Ocean’s Eleven” movie came out in 1960 and starred Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Peter Lawford and Angie Dickinson.

A 2001 reboot of the film about Danny Ocean and his cohorts robbing Las Vegas casinos With George Clooney, Starring Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt.

Since then, three additional “Ocean” movies have been released. “Ocean’s Twelve” came out in 2004 and “Ocean’s Thirteen” came out in 2007, both starring Clooney, Damon and Pitt.

“Ocean’s 8” came out in 2018 The female stars are Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and Mindy Kaling.