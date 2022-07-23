Ryan Gosling brings the heat in spy thriller ‘The Gray Man’

(CNN) I was going to make a joke about how hot it is and how hot the stars are in the first of three things to watch this week, but I’ve been too busy sweating to entertain you all.

Seriously.

My suggestion: stay in and watch and listen to some of the offers here.

Three things to look out for

‘The Gray Man’

(From left) Ryan Gosling as Six and Chris Evans as Lloyd Hansen are shown in a scene from “The Gray Man.”

How can you ignore a movie starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Reggie-Jean Page?

The answer is you can’t.

In this A spy thriller , Gosling and Evans play a pair of shadowy CIA agents trying to shut each other down. There is a lot of fast-paced action as online chatter compares Gosling to James Bond.

It starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.

‘rap sh*t’

(From left) Aida Osman as Shauna and Kamilian as Mia Starr in “Rap Sh*t”

We can thank Issa Rae, even if she doesn’t star.

The “Insecure” star/co-creator served as executive producer and wrote the first episode for the series, about two unlikely friends who come together to form a rap duo. Starring “Keep It” podcast host Aida Osman and “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star and rapper KaMillion.

The comedy is set in Miami and has shades of real-life rap duo City Girls, but the comedy is about female empowerment and life in hip-hop through the ingenuity of Rae and her team.

The first two episodes are streaming on HBO Max, which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. is part of Discovery.

‘Virgin River’ Season 4

(From left) Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton and Nicola Cavendish as Connie Starr in “Virgin River.”

I don’t usually miss shows that have been on here for a while, but I kept hearing about “Virgin River”. And now I understand.

Set in a small town, it is soapy and has romance and drama. If that doesn’t scream “addictively relaxing viewing,” nothing does.

This season, along with everything else going on in a remote corner of Northern California, the question of fatherhood is the central plot. If you’re looking for a cliffhanger, start with the first season and work your way up.

Season four is currently streaming on Netflix.

Two things to hear

Jack White performs at the Glastonbury Festival near the village of Pilton in Somerset, England on June 26.

After releasing his electric album “Fear of the Dawn” in April, Jack White has gone acoustic for his latest.

“Entering Heaven Alive,” out Friday, is assembled from a bunch of music White has created that doesn’t quite fit into the same project.

“No matter how much I tried to sequence the songs, it felt like you were taking a Miles Davis record and putting it in the middle of an Iron Maiden record,” White told Variety . “It had an ‘Oh, this is interesting thing’ to it, but it wasn’t breathing or flowing.”

I, for one, can’t get enough Jack White music, so I’m not upset about two separate albums.

(From left) Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight of the US band Odesza perform during the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Odesza, the electronic music group currently comprised of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, hopes their latest album will bring people to the party in person.

“You basically write another album, because you’re adapting all the music in a live setting, remixing old songs with new ones,” Knight told Billboard . “It’s a complete project.”

The duo’s company is more performance art than some level DJ set, and is designed as much to dazzle attendees as it is to get them dancing.

“The Last Goodbye” opens Friday.

One thing to say

(From left) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are shown at their Las Vegas wedding.

Raise your hand if you’ve been contacted by an ex or you’ve contacted an ex or you’ve thought about it afterwards. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ran away

I’m begging for the fifth time my husband reads this newspaper (he’ll be fine and I’m not stupid), but let’s just say that some of us had our feelings when Lopez and Affleck found their way back to each other decades later.

While much has been made of Lopez’s number of marriages (now four), not to mention multiple engagements and relationships, she’s hardly the first (or last) in Hollywood to keep trying when it comes to love.

And isn’t the saying that they grow up later? Good luck with Bennifer 2.0.

Something to sip on

Emilia Clarke poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2019 on December 2, 2019 in London.

Thanks to Emilia Clarke, I worked out in under a minute for the first time and paid better attention to my diet.

This has been revealed by the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Part of her brain is “missing”. , after suffering two devastating aneurysms, was a huge wake-up call. Clarke’s case is a stark reminder of how life can change in an instant.

She is just the latest example of a celebrity using a deep personal crisis to inform and help others.

Not only has she survived, she is thriving and helping others along with her Sam U organization, which seeks to educate and help others who have suffered from stroke and brain injuries.

I really admire how she is using the darkest period of her life to shed light on an important topic.