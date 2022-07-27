Ryan Day admits ‘scars’ after Ohio State’s disappointing season in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in Ryan Day’s tenure as Ohio State coach, the Buckeyes did not come to Big Ten media days as the defending league champions.

Michigan wears that crown and the Buckeyes are determined to prove themselves once again as the king of the conference.

“I think the thing that’s special about Ohio State every year is that we feel like we’re going to win overall,” Day said Wednesday. “That’s part of the deal here. A lot of times you go 11-2 and win the Rose Bowl, you say it’s one heck of a season. Well, not here. Our goal every year is to beat Team Up North and win the Big Ten Championship and win the national championship, and last year We didn’t get those things that year.

Day is entering his fourth year as the Buckeyes’ coach. Every year has faced bigger challenges. Last year, Ohio State was throwing in a new quarterback, CJ Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, and a defense that was inexperienced in most spots. He knew growing pains were inevitable. The team’s weaknesses, especially on defense, were exposed in losses to Oregon and Michigan and in the first half of the Rose Bowl victory over Utah. Day hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to fix the ball on that side.

“The expectations don’t change year in and year out at Ohio State. We all know that. So is this year different? No. Of course, the team is different. We have more experience than last year. We have a veteran quarterback returning, a lot of veterans on defense and new on defense. There is a scheme.

In other words, there will be no excuses this year.

“Last year, we were so young that we didn’t know what we didn’t know,” Day said. “This year, we know what it’s like to lose a game. We know what it’s like to lose a game to that opponent. And that’s not good. So there are some spots, which is a good thing.

Ohio State opens its season on Sept. 3 against Notre Dame. That showdown will give the Buckeyes an extra boost heading into training camp, which begins Aug. 4.

“It extends the preseason, for sure,” Day said. “That’s where you know you have to play your best football. You can’t take a game or two to find your feet, so that game gets faster. It’s going to be kind of frenzy, and we know that, so the preseason is very important.

The Buckeyes play a loaded schedule. In addition to Michigan and Notre Dame, the Buckeyes will face tough tests from Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Penn State.

“Every time you play, you put it on the field,” Day said. “That’s what’s at stake and you have to make sure you understand when you show up every week. Our focus this year is to bring competitive stamina, week-in and week-out, and play our best football at the end of the season.