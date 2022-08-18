New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A prominent financier suspected of bankrolling the Rwandan genocide is to face trial on human rights abuse charges after more than two decades on the run from authorities.

In 2020, French police arrested businessman Félicien Kabuga, suspected of funding militias in the Rwandan genocide.

Kabuga is due to stand trial in The Hague, Netherlands, on September 29.

Kabuga was arrested in Asnieres-sur-Seine, outside Paris, where authorities said he had been living under a false identity.

The 84-year-old has been in hiding for 23 years after being indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda on charges of genocide and incitement to genocide.

Kabuga is suspected of being the main financier of ethnic Hutu militants who killed 800,000 people in 1994. The arrest will bring Kabuga to the Paris Appeals Court before authorities hand him over to the tribunal.

Before his fear, the United States had 5 million reward offered For information leading to Kabuga’s arrest.

Rwanda’s genocide began on April 6, 1994, hours after President Juvenal Habyarimana’s plane was secretly shot down as it arrived in the capital, Kigali.

A 100-day massacre by Hutu extremists in which more than 500,000 minority Tutsis and moderate members of the Hutu majority were killed ended after Tutsi-led rebels ousted the extremist Hutu government responsible for the killings.

The Associated Press and Frank Dorman contributed to this report.