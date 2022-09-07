Ruth Bader Ginsburg collar up for auction with $3,000-$5,000 estimate

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s collar is up for auction This month, her signature neckwear will be available for purchase for the first time.

A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to a late U.S. Supreme Court justice. Benefit from a children’s charity.

Online sales, organized by Bonhams, started on Wednesday. It ends on September 16, just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at age 87.

According to Bonhams, the collar has an estimated value of $3,000 to $5,000.

The piece is part of a collection of nearly 100 items being sold at auction.

In January, a Bonhams auction of RBG’s personal library smashed pre-sale estimates, reaching more than $2.35 million and bringing in more bidders than any other online auction in Bonhams history, the auction house said.

In addition to the collar, other items being auctioned include a pair of Ginsberg’s opera glasses, a wooden gavel and artwork that hung in her Washington apartment.

Proceeds from the auction will support the RBG Endowment Fund, a charitable fund established by SOS Children’s Villages, the world’s largest organization dedicated to caring for children without or at risk of losing parental care, Bonhams announced in a press release.

RBG properties will be auctioned online www.bonhams.com.

Contributed by: Associated Press.

Natalie Neysa Aland covers USA Today’s trending news. Reach him at nalund@usatoday.com and follow him on Twitter @nataliealund.