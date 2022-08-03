Rusty Bowers, who testified at the Jan. 6 hearing, was defeated in Arizona by a surge of Trump-backed candidates.

Donald Trump-backed candidates advanced in Arizona’s GOP primaries, showing that, if early election results are anything to go by, the former president still holds sway over Republicans in the state.

Some races were too close to call early Wednesday but the high-profile Republican races for Arizona governor, US Senate, US Congress, Arizona attorney general and secretary of state featured Trump’s preferred candidates leading the way.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake and Karyn Taylor Robeson, who was endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence, were in a virtual tie in the race for the GOP nomination for governor.

The winner will face incumbent Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who easily won the Democratic nomination for governor.

Republican Blake Masters, who is backed by both Trump and tech investor Peter Thiel, was declared the winner of the US Senate primary by the Associated Press after building a lead over former solar power executive Jim Lemon and current Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Masters will face Democrat Mark Kelly in the November general election.

Mark Fincham was declared the Republican primary winner in the Secretary of State race, and Abe Hamadeh led his contenders for Attorney General. Both men were Trump-supporters, and both denied Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in Arizona.

If Fincham wins the Republican primary, he could face Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes, who is leading Reginald Boulding. The Secretary of State oversees elections, among other duties.

If Hamadeh maintains his lead, he will face Chris Mayes, the only Democrat running for attorney general.

Election Coverage: Primary Election Recap | Arizona election results

Results will continue to be tallied as the week continues. Ballots dropped at the polls on Election Day, for example, must undergo a two-step process of signature-verification and then counting.

In this primary, all seats in the US House of Representatives and the Arizona Legislature were also up for grabs, meaning the results could affect public policy decisions for the next two years.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who testified at a House Select Committee hearing on January 6, 2021, lost to David Farnsworth, his Trump-backed former Mesa schoolmate, in a Capitol riot over rejecting Trump’s request to help him in the 2020 election. . State Senate Res.

Wendy Rogers, another Trump-backed candidate, has a big lead over Kelly Townsend in her state Senate race. Rogers was censured by the state Senate earlier this year for making statements supporting violence and political retaliation. Conservative lawmakers found themselves in the same district after the boundaries were redrawn for this year. Townsend previously ran for Congress but dropped the bid after a promised endorsement from Trump never materialized.

Anthony Kern, who was outside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was also running in his state Senate race.

Rachel Mitchell, who was appointed county attorney by the Board of Supervisors in April, had a commanding lead over Republican challenger Gina Godbehere.

Mitchell first gained prominence for her role as the lead interrogator in the trial between then-US Supreme Court nominees Brett Cavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford. The GOP candidate for MCAO will face lone Democrat candidate Julie Gunigle in November.

Arizona Governor Primary 2022: Taylor Robson, Lake are both confident as the count continues

Pro-Trump candidates are leading in congressional races

Rep. David Schweickert held a significant lead over Elijah Norton and vocal Trump supporter Josh Barnett to represent District 1, which covers parts of the Northeast Valley and central Phoenix.

Trump promoted Schweikert in June after trying to brand Norton as “dubious” for his 11 House ethics investigations.

In rural Arizona District 2, Trump-backed Eli Crane took a big lead over Walt Blackman for the Republican nomination.

GOP winner Democratic incumbent Rep. Tom will run against O’Haleran, who election analysts see as the most feared House member in Arizona.

In District 4, which includes parts of Tempe, Mesa and Chandler, Trump-backed Kelly Cooper led Tanya Contreras Wheeles for the Republican nomination. Winner Faces Current Rep. Will be with Greg Stanton.

In District 6, which includes Tucson and southeast Arizona, former state Rep. Kirsten Angle won the Democratic nomination over Daniel Hernandez and Juan Ciscomani won the Republican nomination over Brandon Martin.

They outgoing rap. Ann Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, will face off in November to replace her.

Smelly ink, stolen pens, shortage of ballot papers: Scattered election day issues otherwise smooth day

The appointed county supervisor retains the seat

Unlike the state and national GOP primary races, the race for the District 2 seat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors did not feature unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud as an effective campaign message.

Arizona Primary 2022: Follow along for live updates from Election Day Arizona 2022 Primary Election Results Election officials promise safe polls amid fraud conspiracy AZ AG: No evidence for claim of dead voters in 2020 election

Tom Galvin, who was appointed to the board last year, faced three Republicans and appears poised to retain his seat representing the East Valley. Two of his three challengers, Gail Golek of Scottsdale and Thayer Vershoor of Gilbert, have made false statements about widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. No Democrats have filed to run.

Reporters Ronald J. Hansen, Ray Stern, Mary Jo Pitzl, Stacey Barchanger, Jimmy Jenkins, Tara Kaveler and Sasha Hupka contributed to this report.

Reach reporter Taylor Seeley at tseely@arizonarepublic.com or 480-476-6116. Follow her on Twitter @taylorseely95 Or Instagram @taylor.azc.

If this story is important to you, please support our work. Subscribe today at azcentral.com.