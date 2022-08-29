New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Talks between the Motion Picture Association and Hollywood labor unions have stalled once again after a bid for new legislation to protect actors and crew on production sets with gun safety requirements. Fatal “Rust” shooting In October.

Cinematographer Halina Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set of the western film and director Joel Souza was wounded by a bullet after accidentally loading live ammunition into a firearm that fired. Alec Baldwin While rehearsing a scene in the church. The actor has since denied pulling the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins.

Senate Bill 831 Released in January 2022, it aims to “increase safety standards on sets and regulate ammunition, blanks and firearms capable of firing ammunition”, while a similar Senate Bill 829 is designed more specifically to require weapons to be “under the supervision of bodyguards”. at all times” and more defined terms of a shield’s purpose.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) issued a joint statement after the legislation failed to pass.

Alec Baldwin on ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Every Person’ on Set Knows Who to Blame for Halina Hutchins’ Death

“The DGA and IATSE are disappointed and disheartened that this critical legislation, which requires important safety protections for our members and all workers in our industry, was not passed this legislative session,” the unions said, according to Deadline.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to get studios to support the important, meaningful and practical security reforms we are currently implementing in other parts of the world. We remain committed to reforms that protect our members through negotiations with studios or legislation in California and elsewhere. Those changes require prioritizing security and devoting resources to make it happen on the ground.” .”

Additionally, Bill 829 With specified exceptions, it “prohibits the use of firearms in motion picture production.”

Alec Baldwin as lawyer of ‘Rust’ set shooting accident rules accident by medical investigator back at FBI

Introduced by Senator Portantino, B829 added that the armorer on set would be prohibited from having other responsibilities or duties while using a firearm.

“The bill requires the owner to ensure that a fire code official is present at any motion picture production during the use of any firearm and blanks in a motion picture production,” the law states.

The film requires employees to take an online firearms safety course and “request a copy of the certificate of completion and keep it in their records. The employer is responsible for the cost of the course.”

In B831, all film productions require a set safety supervisor to conduct a risk assessment completed prior to the start of production. An assigned person is on set daily to ensure “cast and crew are not engaged in or exposed to an environment or activity that endangers the health and safety of workers.”

The language in B831 also includes “prohibiting firearms on film, television and commercial sets subject to certain safety rules and laws, except under specified circumstances” and requiring the employer to “require the employer to be responsible for handling or being in proximity to” any employee. Firearms in the set complete specific firearms training or equivalent training as directed.”

The bill would take effect July 1, 2024, for a standard that “protects the health and safety of film production employees with respect to the storage, handling and use of firearms and blanks on set and the use of ammunition.”

“The Motion Picture Association and our member studios are committed to better gun safety and training programs, and we are grateful to Senator Portantino for his leadership on this issue,” Melissa Patak, VP of State Government Affairs for the Motion Picture Association, told Variety. Friday

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“We look forward to continuing our work with our union partners to improve safety. After the California Legislature adjourns, we will explore every avenue to enact legislation and work with the industry-wide labor-management safety committee to promote adequate safety. Bulletins.”

The shooting was ruled an accident earlier this month of New Mexico The medical investigator’s office after completing an autopsy on cinematographer Halina Hutchins and a review of law enforcement reports from the Oct. 21 fatal incident.

The medical examiner’s report was made public by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, along with FBI records of the weapon used on set and ammunition recovered from the shooting. It’s unclear if Baldwin will still face any criminal charges, with his attorneys calling the shooting a “tragic accident.”

“The critical report came from the medical examiner, who concluded it was a tragic accident. This is the third time New Mexico authorities have found Alec Baldwin had no authority or knowledge of unsafe conditions on set. He was told by the man in charge of security on set that the gun was ‘cool’ and believed the gun was safe. ” Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas told Fox News Digital.

Baldwin told investigators he initially didn’t know Hutchins would die when the gun went off and was shocked to learn he was holding a gun with live ammunition. Baldwin, who was also a producer on the film, said the gun had to be empty for rehearsal without filming.

Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to file any charges in the case and are waiting Baldwin’s cellphone for review starting Aug. 3, according to District Attorney Mary Cormack-Altweiss.

Named after Baldwin in A A wrongful death claim Hutchins’ family and staff filed two other lawsuits.