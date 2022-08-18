New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The legal team for Hannah Gutierrez-Reid, the armorer on the set of “Rust,” is not happy with the New Mexico Sheriff’s Department and their alleged prosecution.

Gutierrez-Reid’s attorney, Jason Bowles, shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Thursday: “The fundamental question from the beginning in this case is where did the live rounds that ended up on the rust set come from?”

“As can be seen from the attached emails, the Sheriff’s Office made a conscious decision not to pursue this question at all by refusing to ask the FBI to test any of the rounds for fingerprints or DNA,” he alleged.

“We now know with certainty that there were live broadcasts on set. The sheriff’s failure to seek answers to this fundamental question is inconceivable and raises a serious issue with the entire investigation. We have been seeking this answer for a long time and will not give up on our pursuit of the truth to find it,” the statement concluded.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reid “The Upper Armor Rust ” set. In October 2021, a gun discharged during a rehearsal for an Alec Baldwin film, fatally wounding cinematographer Halina Hutchins.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.