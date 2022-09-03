Russo and Parris fire the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup

The Lionesses secured their World Cup spot next summer in Australia and New Zealand by beating Austria 2-0 in their first game since the heroic European Championship final in July.

Goals in both halves from Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris, who scored their first England goal since September last year, helped the England team beat the treacherous Austria looking to ruin the game and England, who finished top of qualifying Group D by scoring 70 goals and didn’t concede a single one.

Sarina Wigman said she decided the day before the game who would lead the England line instead of Ellen White. She didn’t want to share who was chosen to replace the eliminated Lionesses record holder, but she had little doubt that it would be Russo.

Austria 0-2 England: The Lionesses bid for a place at the Women’s World Cup – LIVE! Read more

The 23-year-old shone on the bench in place of White in all six of England’s Euro games, scoring four times, and her daring heel strike against Sweden was named UEFA’s Goal of the Tournament.

It took her seven minutes to make her mark in the tiny Wiener Neustadt stadium, with three stands and a waterslide that kids could ride to see what was happening on the pitch.

There was luck in the goal, England’s luck – as they avoided Covid and major injuries to key personnel while major opponents suffered in the summer – continuing when Lauren Hemp’s head from an Alex Greenwood cross ricocheted off Georgia Stanway’s back and cycled well. in the way of Rousseau, who with her low volley struck back at the goal and inside.

It was Rousseau’s ninth goal in 13 senior games and England’s third first-half goal against Austria in the past 10 months – White scored the Liones’ only goal shortly before half-time in last November’s return match against Beth Meade. in the 16th minute of the 1-0 win that opened the Euro at Old Trafford.

It wasn’t exactly a swaggering England Euro, but this international break is never kind. The Lionesses are in pre-season with their clubs ahead of the start of the WSL next weekend and only Manchester City players have competed in the Champions League qualifiers.

Alessia Russo puts England ahead in the first 10 minutes. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

As a result, there was sloppiness in England’s passage and Austria, having reached the semi-finals of the Euro for the second time, where they were knocked out by Germany, greatly disturbed England. Full-backs Laura Winreuther, who joined Arsenal in January, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Verena Hanshaw moved forward, putting pressure on Lucy Bronze and Greenwood.

Austria’s faint hopes of qualifying ahead of England depended on a win here, with England losing to Luxembourg on Tuesday and Austria avoiding a loss to North Macedonia.