Russo and Parris fire the Lionesses at the Women’s World Cup

The Lionesses secured their World Cup spot next summer in Australia and New Zealand by beating Austria 2-0 in their first game since the heroic European Championship final in July.
Goals in both halves from Alessia Russo and Nikita Parris, who scored their first England goal since September last year, helped the England team beat the treacherous Austria looking to ruin the game and England, who finished top of qualifying Group D by scoring 70 goals and didn’t concede a single one.
Sarina Wigman said she decided the day before the game who would lead the England line instead of Ellen White. She didn’t want to share who was chosen to replace the eliminated Lionesses record holder, but she had little doubt that it would be Russo.
The 23-year-old shone on the bench in place of White in all six of England’s Euro games, scoring four times, and her daring heel strike against Sweden was named UEFA’s Goal of the Tournament.
It took her seven minutes to make her mark in the tiny Wiener Neustadt stadium, with three stands and a waterslide that kids could ride to see what was happening on the pitch.
There was luck in the goal, England’s luck – as they avoided Covid and major injuries to key personnel while major opponents suffered in the summer – continuing when Lauren Hemp’s head from an Alex Greenwood cross ricocheted off Georgia Stanway’s back and cycled well. in the way of Rousseau, who with her low volley struck back at the goal and inside.
It was Rousseau’s ninth goal in 13 senior games and England’s third first-half goal against Austria in the past 10 months – White scored the Liones’ only goal shortly before half-time in last November’s return match against Beth Meade. in the 16th minute of the 1-0 win that opened the Euro at Old Trafford.
It wasn’t exactly a swaggering England Euro, but this international break is never kind. The Lionesses are in pre-season with their clubs ahead of the start of the WSL next weekend and only Manchester City players have competed in the Champions League qualifiers.
As a result, there was sloppiness in England’s passage and Austria, having reached the semi-finals of the Euro for the second time, where they were knocked out by Germany, greatly disturbed England. Full-backs Laura Winreuther, who joined Arsenal in January, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Verena Hanshaw moved forward, putting pressure on Lucy Bronze and Greenwood.
Austria’s faint hopes of qualifying ahead of England depended on a win here, with England losing to Luxembourg on Tuesday and Austria avoiding a loss to North Macedonia.
Even though Austria needed the most unlikely of consecutive results, they played in such a way that you would believe the near-impossible was the opposite: Bronze was Barbara Dunst’s particular goal as Austria ramped up efforts to destroy the narrative of European champions qualifying for world championship. with a game to play.
A minute into the second half, England almost suffered disaster when their goalkeeper Mary Earps was unable to shake off a pass from Leah Williamson when Julia Hickelsberger-Füller threw a shot. Earps’ eventual attempt to get away rebounded off the striker but leaked wide of the post.
Earps corrected her mistake by making a double save about an hour later, deflecting a curling shot from Laura Feiersinger before pinning the ball to her chest after a close-range shot after a corner was taken.
If there was any concern that England would lack the same spark off the bench, with Euro super substitutes Ella Thoon and Russo in the starting XI, they calmed down within eight minutes after Russo made way for Beth England and Meade, who left Nikita field. Parris. England played the ball back to Stanway, and a diagonal pass from the Bayern Munich midfielder caught Parris, who crashed into the net past Manuela Zinsberger.
The win means the pressure before England’s Group D final qualifier against Luxembourg on Tuesday night will ease and ensure that the Lionesses’ friendly against world champions USA on October 7, which sold out in less than 24 hours, will take place. planned.