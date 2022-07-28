Russians risking isolation in the south prepare to attack Ukraine

In Kherson, which the Russians captured shortly after the invasion in February, they have had several months to reinforce their defensive lines, and the Ukrainians have yet to launch a major ground counteroffensive.

“Of course, we are waiting for the command to attack, but not everything is so simple,” said the senior sergeant. Oleksandr Babinets, 28, a member of the Ukrainian 28th separate mechanized brigade, which dug in along the western border of the Kherson region.

“The Russians have set up defensive lines, dug in and deployed a lot of weapons,” he said. “We don’t just want to go ahead and die just like that. We have to work smart.”

Over the past month, with most Russian forces locked in battles far to the east, in the Donbas region, Ukrainian forces in the south have managed to push Moscow’s forces several miles towards Kherson. The nearest ones, along the western border of the Kherson region, are about 30 miles from the city. There, the queues are pretty much frozen as each army fights for advantage.

Updated July 28, 2022 4:00 pm ET

As a counter-offensive brews, Russia has resumed attacks northwards, striking from the Black Sea, Belarus and Russia, injuring at least 15 people near the capital Kyiv, Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday. The attacks were the first in weeks against a metropolitan area that the initial Russian offensive at the start of the war failed to capture.