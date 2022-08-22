Russians blame Ukrainian woman for car bomb near Moscow that kills Putin ally: Live updates

A car bomb that killed hardline TV commentator Daria Dugina near Moscow was the work of a Ukrainian woman who fled to Estonia after the explosion, state-run Russian news agencies reported Monday.

“The crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services.” Tas said in a Telegram post Monday.

Ukrainian authorities have strongly denied any connection to Saturday’s explosion. Dugina was the daughter of prominent Russian nationalist Alexander Dugin.

Angry Russians called for attacks on Ukrainian government buildings, and Ukrainian government employees were told to work from home this week. The Kiev military administration has banned mass events in the city until Thursday due to the “high probability” of rocket attacks.

Russian security services said Suspect Natalia Vovak came to Moscow with her daughter a month ago and rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived. On the day of the explosion, Vovak and Shaban attended the literary and music festival Tradition, where Dugina was the guest of honor. After the remote-controlled explosion, Vovak and his daughter fled to Estonia from the Pskov region, security services said.

Saturday was Estonia’s Independence Day celebration, marking the end of 31 years of Russian occupation of the nation of 1.3 million people.

Latest Developments:

► Air defenses in the Crimean city of Sevastopol repelled a Ukrainian attack on a military airfield, Russian-appointed regional leader Mikhail Razvozayev said by telegram on Sunday, as a drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in the same city also apparently failed.

►Ukraine’s military said it destroyed two Russian ammunition depots in the villages of Chornobyivka in Kherson and Staritsya in Kharkiv. The Kremlin said it destroyed an ammunition depot in the Odessa region where missiles for US multiple-rocket launchers, known as HIMARS, were stored.

Economist Says Ukraine’s Deficit Exceeds $100B

Direct damage to Ukraine’s economy from the war has reached $113.5 billion, said Maxim Nefyodov, head of the Reform Support Project at the Kyiv School of Economics Institute, during a nationwide television marathon, Ukraineform reports.

Images of destruction and damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure, collected with the help of UAVs and satellites, are being actively analyzed to record the damage and prepare for the reconstruction of destroyed cities, Nefyodov said.

“There is another direction of our research – recovery needs,” Nefyodov said. “And the ‘Russia Will Pay’ project is actively developing in this direction.”

Contributed by: Associated Press