Russian forces in Ukraine are suffering from “morale and discipline problems” which are at least partly due to their compensation problems, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

More than six months into the Russian offensive, which has suffered heavy losses, Putin last month ordered an increase in military forces by 137,000 to about 1.15 million.

The UK Ministry of Defense said members of the Russian military receive a modest base pay with “a complex range of bonuses and allowances”, but so far there have been problems with the payout of those combat bonuses.

“This is probably due to an inefficient military bureaucracy, the unusual legal status of ‘special military operations’ and at least some corruption. [among] Commander,” the UK Ministry of Defense said.

This is not the first time that Western military officials have noticed problems with discipline in the Russian ranks. A senior US defense official told reporters on a background call in May that “morale and unit cohesion is an issue.”

“Soldiers are not following orders, or fighting as well or as aggressively as they’re being told or expected — some officers are even refusing to follow orders,” the official said at the time.

Meanwhile, Russia has been defeated 60,000 and 80,000 troops So far in Ukraine, American officials believe. Efforts are underway to replenish their forces.

“They have done this in part by removing the age limit for new recruits and recruiting prisoners,” a senior US defense official said last month. “Many of these new recruits have been found to be old, unfit and untrained.”