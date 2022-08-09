New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s been quite a week for Russia’s professional tennis players – four tournaments, three titles.

One of them, Lyudmila Samsonova, hopes that these recent victories for Daria Kasatkina and Danil Medvedev come shortly after they were banned from competing at Wimbledon due to their country’s invasion and ongoing war. , Ukraine.

“We’re all very angry at the situation,” Samsonova said after defeating Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Sunday’s City Open final to claim the second WTA title of her career. “I mean, it’s been a really tough month.”

Samsonova claimed her trophy in Washington a day after Medvedev beat Britain’s Cam Norrie at the championships in Los Cabos, Mexico, and Kasatkina won the title with victory over American Shelby in San Jose, California. Rogers. All three events are hard-court tuneups ahead of the US Open, the year’s final Grand Slam tournament, which begins in New York on August 29; Medvedev is the defending champion there. (Australia’s Nick Kyrgios won the men’s event at the week’s fourth title, the Citi Open; Russian, Andrey Rublev reached the semifinals).

At the previous Grand Slam event, Wimbledon, held from late June to July, all athletes from Russia and Belarus were barred from participating by the All England Club because of the attack on Ukraine. This has prompted the WTA and ATP Professional Tours to withhold ranking points from the tournament, meaning any earned there in 2021 fall off a player’s record and cannot be compensated for by how they performed there this year.

“It was a great week for us. I wouldn’t say that Wimbledon inspired us a lot, because we want to win these tournaments and matches in any case. I think that happened in this particular week. , three Russian players won titles. It doesn’t happen very often, say, “who called for an end to the fight in Ukraine Kasatkina said. “I think it’s just a coincidence. It shows we’re at a good level.”

When Samsonova arrived in Washington a week ago, her ranking had fallen from a career-best 25th in May to 60th. And she hasn’t played a match on tour since June.

She used that time to go to her training base in Italy and work on her game.

She began collaborating with a mental coach (“I can’t thank her enough,” Samsonova said Sunday). She tried to improve her top spin forehand, her serve and her return, all of which paid off when she won against US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the quarterfinals and Kanepi in the final.

Asked on Sunday about Wimbledon and the results she and other Russians have delivered this week, Samsonova said: “We had a lot of time to work, so we used it well.”

Until a few weeks ago, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to play in Washington. Her visa expires in July and she was told there may not be enough time to complete the application process for renewal.

That means missing not only the City Open, but also other tournaments in the country, possibly including the US Open. (Unlike the All England Club, the US Tennis Association has announced it will allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to enter the draws).

Fortunately, Samsonova said, it worked out, otherwise she might have gone back to Europe to play in some lower-level events.

“I don’t really know” what happened, she admits.

The paperwork arrived, Samsonova arrived in Washington, and on Sunday night, she, Medvedev, and Kasatkina were pondering something: What’s the perfect way to celebrate?

“Sure,” said Samsonova, 23, “a few drinks.”