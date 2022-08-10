Russian propaganda is distributed in Spanish and Arabic and beyond the West.

When Russia’s war in Ukraine began, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media giants began blocking or restricting access to the accounts of the Kremlin’s propaganda machine in the West. The effort, however, was limited by geography and language, creating a patchwork of restrictions rather than an outright ban.
Whether in Spanish in Latin America or Arabic in the Middle East, a steady stream of Russian propaganda and disinformation continues to try to justify President Vladimir V. Putin’s invasion by demonizing Ukraine and obfuscating responsibility for Russian atrocities that have killed thousands of civilians.
The result has been a geographic and cultural asymmetry in the information war over Ukraine that has helped undermine US and European efforts to apply widespread international pressure on Mr. Putin to call off the war.
And the failure of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, the Chinese-owned app, to impose stricter checks on Russian posts in non-English languages has drawn criticism as the war drags on.
“There is no hermetic, world-famous suffocation of Russia’s notorious ability to fight not only on the battlefield, on the real battlefield, but also to fight information and information distortions,” said Paul M. Barrett, deputy director of the Stern Research Center. Business and Human Rights at New York University, who recently wrote a study on distribution of malicious Russian propaganda on youtube.