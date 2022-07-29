Russian prison explosion kills dozens of Ukrainian prisoners

ODESSA, Ukraine — For Russians, Ukrainian militants imprisoned in Correctional Colony No. 210 are a trophy. For Ukrainians, they are war heroes.

Why either side would want any of them dead remains a mystery, but that’s the question that hung over the fighting in Ukraine on Friday after yet another deadly episode in which each side accused the other of committing a war crime.

What is known is that in the early hours of Friday morning, there was an explosion in the barracks of a POW camp in the Russian-occupied town of Olenivka in southeastern Ukraine that killed at least 50 people, according to both Ukrainian and Russian officials. captured militants and dozens more injured. Videos posted by Russian military bloggers show mangled metal bunk beds and the charred bodies of their former occupants.